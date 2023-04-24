Troy Police reports

Police log

SUNDAY

-10:44 p.m.: obstructing official business. Officers conducted a welfare check at Agave and Rye on North Market Street. A female subject found by the fountain on public square was charged with obstructing official business.

-8:23 p.m.: shots fired. Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 2000 block of Meadowpoint Drive.

-8:11 p.m.: shots fired. Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 200 block of Elmwood Avenue.

-7:00 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Garden Manor Apartments on Crescent Drive.

-12:54 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 600 block of Sedgwick Way.

-1:01 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at the Residence Inn on Troy Town Drive.

-12:43 a.m.: drone detail. A drone was requested to assist Ohio State Patrol officers with searching for a pursuit suspect on Experiment Farm Road.

-12:07 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Speedway on West Main Street.

SATURDAY

-10:09 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 800 block of South Crawford Street.

-8:12 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Buckeye Community Apartments on Staunton Commons Drive.

-3:07 p.m.: driving under suspension. Drake J. Heeley,45, of Sidney, was charged with driving under OVI suspension.

-12:46 p.m.: drug possession. Officers responded to a report of a crash with no injury in the 100 block of South Elm Street. Zachary R. Lucas, 41, of Troy, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-6:50 a.m.:disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1300 block of Trade Square West.

-6:11 a.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing at Shell on West Main Street.

-3:01 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 400 block of Herrlinger Way.

FRIDAY

-10:33 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 1500 block of Arlington Avenue. Screens were cut on the front of the residence.

-9:23 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 300 block of Morehead Street.

-8:55 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 100 block of Morehead Street.

-8:01 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 100 block of Morehead Street.

-7:02 p.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of burglary in the 700 block of Sherman Avenue.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.