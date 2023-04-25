Troy softball uses big inning in 7-0 win over Tippecanoe

TIPP CITY — It was a scoreless battle for five innings between Troy and Tippecanoe softball teams Monday at Tippecanoe Junior High.

Then, Troy opened the floodgates with a seven-run sixth inning in a 7-0 win in MVL action.

Troy improved to 11-4 overall and 9-3 in the MVL with the win. Tippecanoe dropped to 11-4 overall and 8-2 in the MVL.

Abigail Welbaum pitched a two-hitter for the Trojans, striking out eight, walking one and overcoming four Troy errors.

But, Tippecanoe pitcher Ella Henn blanked Troy through the first five innings, before being hurt by a couple opportunities to make plays behind her in the sixth.

Amayah Kennedy walked and Olivia Setser reached on an error.

Emma Setser had an infield single to load the bases.

Kennedy beat a throw to the plate on Ally Cotrell’s fielder’s choice and Madison Wright launched a sacrifice to right field to make the score 2-0.

Abby Seger had a RBI single, Riley King drilled a two-run single to make it 5-0.

Welbaum added a RBI single to make it 6-0 and Elise McCann would score on a wild pitch to make it 7-0 as Troy sent 11 batters to the plate in the inning.

Henn finished with an eight-hitter, striking out five, walking four and hitting one batter.

Troy had threatened in the second, loading the bases with one out, but could not score.

In the third, with one out and a runner on first, Tipp shortstop Emily Aselage fielded a ground ball, stepped on second and threw to first for a double play.

In the Troy fourth, Olivia Setzer had a one-out double and Emma Setser reached on an error, but the Trojans could not score.

In the Tipp second, Kyla Fry had a hit and an error put two runners on, but the Red Devils could not score.

It was the same in the third after two batters reached on errors.

Tipp’s last chance to score came in the fifth, when Charlize Clausen walked with one out.

On a steal attempt, she was caught in a rundown, with Welbaum putting the tag on her near second base.

The two teams were scheduled to play at Troy Tuesday to complete the season series.

You can reach Sports Editor Rob Kiser at [email protected]