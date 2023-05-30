Troy Police reports

Police log

MONDAY

-11:33 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Speedway on West Market Street.

-10:37 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Garden Manor Apartments on Crescent Drive.

-7:11 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief at Advance Auto Parts on West Main Street.

-5:48 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Floral View Apartments on Long Street.

-4:41 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 800 block of South Market Street.

-3:29 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 100 block of South Oxford Street.

-3:13 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 300 block of Garfield Avenue.

-2:49 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1400 block of Henley Road.

SUNDAY

-11:28 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Agave and Rye on North Market Street.

-7:45 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at the Troy Aquatic Park on West Staunton Road.

-7:10 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Traditions Apartments on South Stanfield Road.

-3:14 p.m.: drug possession. Officers conducted a traffic stop at Chipotle on West Main Street. Benjamin D. Reynolds, 33, of Troy, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule III, IV, or V substance, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

-2:27 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 100 block of Glenwood Drive.

-10:54 a.m.: possession of marijuana. Clarence E. York III, 38, of Troy, was charged with possession of marijuana.

SATURDAY

-10:56 p.m.: assault. Officers conducted a welfare check in the 1100 block of South Walnut Street. A male subject was charged with assault on a peace officer times three, resisting arrest and obstructing official business.

-10:13 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 2500 block of Glenmore Court.

-9:10 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on West Main Street.

-7:02 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 700 block of Dixie Avenue.

-2:11 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Al’s Pizza on South Weston Road.

-1:08 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud at Dollar General on West Main Street. Counterfeit money was reportedly used at the store.

-9:37 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Motel 6 on South Dorset Road.

-2:24 a.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of West Market Street and Arthur Road. Felipe D. Hernandez, 29, of Troy, was charged with DUI.

-12:02 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 800 block of McKaig Avenue.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.