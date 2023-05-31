Troy Post 43 Legends open season by hosting Greenville Thunder Wednesday

The Troy Post 43 Legends Baseball team opens its 56th season, Wednesday, hosting the Greenville Thunder at Duke Park.

“Our 2023 schedule features the largest Veterans Appreciation Tournament in the 27 years that we have sponsored it,” Troy Legends coach Frosty Brown said. “Sixteen teams will come to town.”

The tournament is June 9-11.

Teams from Columbus, Lancaster, Utica Circleville and Hillsboro plus teams from Danville Illinois, Merriville Michigan, and Nashville,Tennessee will play on both fields at Duke Park and the Market Street Field in Troy.

In June, the club will travel to Cobb County, Ga for the World Wood Bat Association National Championship, sponsored by Perfect Game.

In July, they will compete in the Continental World Series, in Cincinnati and the National Amateur Federation World Series in Youngstown.

“In 2021 , we finished as National Runners Up to the Brooklyn Bonnies at the NABF World Series,” Brown said. “The purpose of our program is to prepare players to play at the college level and this schedule should help with positive exposure to scouts and college coaches because of the teams we’ll be competing against.”

“We have a number of returning players from 2022 and we should get things coordinated fairly quickly,” Brown said. Pitching is the key to every team’s success. In 2021, we had a staff that threw over 200 scoreless innings, but 2022 was a rebuild. So last fall, during try outs, we set out to improve our pitching.”

Returning, is Nick May (Troy), Wes Nidzgorski (Miami East) and Jaxon Hill.

“I’m excited about the additions we’ve made,” Brown said. “Jacob Lucas (Troy), Conner Price (Northmont) and Brayden Offenbacher, (Piqua/ Tiffin University) bring experience, velocity and ability to get strike outs. Gabe White (Versailles), Anderson Mohler (Bethel), Zander Crouch ( Riverside) Dylan Arthur (Miami East) all pitched well for their high school teams.

“We have more mound depth than last year and all of them are also good hitters. Pitching depth, and having pitchers who compete is the foundation of every successful team.”

The Legends have three catchers who possess good arms and handle pitchers well.Owen Harlamert (Troy) returns, after have a productive spring.

“Owen can be an RBI machine”,” Brown said.

Mike Till (Miami East) has shown much improvement in both his arm and bat. He’s versatile and can play third base, first base and pitch.Matt Subler (Versailles) caught in a number of Legends games last summer.

“Catching, depth, assures better defense as the heat of the summer can drain a catcher,” Brown said. “Having a fresh catcher behind the plate can benefit the whole” team. We have an interesting infield situation. The line ups are always based on our pitching plans. We have versatility and quality hitters in the infield.”

Casey Kelley (Graham) returns at first base.

“He scorched the ball all spring and brings experience to the infield,” Brown said.

Pitchers Crouch, Nidzgorski and Arthur are also fine hitters and play first base. Anyone of them could see action at the DH spot as well.

Chandler Grimes (Graham) played a lot of second base for the Legends last summer.

“I saw a great deal of improvement in Chandler’s play in the fall batting league and he’ll get a lot of action,” Brown said. “Hill is a key person. He is a fine infielder whether at shortstop, second or third base and brings a excellent speed to the game. Jaxon, gives us the flexibility to use our pitching staff better”

White (shortstop), Lucas (shortstop) will get plenty of opportunities as well.

“This fall, my number was one goal was to add Sam Ludlow (Graham) to this team,” Brown said. “Sam, can be a difference maker, at bat and in the field. He has power, a great arm and could even help out the pitching as a closer. Anderson Mohler is another big bat. He figures into our pitching plans and can play third base and second base. He hit over .480 this spring.”

The outfield has two returnees; Kale Francis (BGSU/ Troy) and Aaron Bostic (Kenton Ridge). Francis started in right field last summer and did a fine job. Bostic, is a speedster, who can play all three spots in the outfield. New are two centerfielders — Price and Lucas. Both figure heavily in our pitching plans.

“Whether it is Conner (Price) or Jacob (Lucas) in center at any moment in the game, they can get the job down,” Brown said. “We also added the Offenbacher brothers, to the outfield. Peyton is adept at either leftfield or right field and Brayden will be in left field. Both bring speed and line drivecontact to the line up.We are pretty interchangeable and that versatility certainly gives us many choices regarding our pitching game plan. We’ll just need to play as many games as possible so we can give the players the opportunities they deserve.”

Frosty Brown is assisted by Darius Boeke

“This my 53rd year coaching the Troy Post 43 Legends and I rely on Darius to do so many things. He’s going to be a fantastic head coach, someday,” Brown said.