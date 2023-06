Police log

THURSDAY

-3:09 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 600 block of Meadow Lane.

WEDNESDAY

-8:52 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 600 block of Sedgwick Way.

-7:31 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 600 block of Sedgwick Way.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.