Troy Post 43 Legends first baseman Casey Kelley makes a play at first base earlier this season. Rob Kiser|MVT File Photo

The Troy American Legion Post 43 Legends are now 9-7 on the season after splitting four games this week at the Perfect Game World Series.

On Tuesday, the Legends lost to 5 Star Georgia White 11-0/

Owen Harlamert singled for Troy’s only hit.

Dylan Arthur, Michael Till and Wes Nidzgorski combined on an eight-hitter, striking out two and walking five.

On Wednesday, Post 43 rallied from a 4-0 deficit to defeated Wow Factoer SE Scout 17U 6-4.

Owen Harlamert had a two-run single and Brayden Offenbacher scored on a wild pitch to get Troy within 4-3.

In the sixth inning, two runs scored on Casey Kelley’s fielder’s choice to make it 5-4.

In the seventh, Kale Francis doubled and Payton Offenbacher singled, before Jacob Lucas had a RBI double to make the final 6-4.

Connor Price and Brayden Offenbacher combined on a four-hitter, striking out seven and walking four.

On Thursday, Troy split two games.

The Legends rallied from a 5-1 deficit to defeat Aqua Sox Baseball-White 18-U 6-5.

Connor Price had tripled in the first inning and came all the way home on an error to get Troy within 2-1.

After Troy got down 5-1, Francis scored on an error in the third inning to make it 5-2.

In the fourth, Aaron Bostic brought two runs in on a fielder’s choice to make it 5-4.

In the fifth, Jaxon Hill had a single and Gabe White and Kelly walked to load the bases.

Matt Subler walked to tie the game and Brayden Offenbacher drew a walk-off walk to force in a run and five Troy the 6-5 win.

Price and Hill were both 2-for-3 and White had a double.

Lucas and Sam Ludlow combined on a five-hitter, striking out seven and walking two.

Also on Thursday, Troy lost to Hitters Park Hurricanes 17U 7-2 despite outhitting them 7-5.

Hill scored the first run on a White fielder’s choice.

Lucas had a RBI single for the second run.

Ludlow doubled and Lucas had a double and was 2-for-2.

Nick May, White and Price combined on a five-hitter, striking out eight and walking 10.