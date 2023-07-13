Police log

WEDNESDAY

-9:39 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 100 block of Cedar Street.

-9:33 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 700 block of Sherman Avenue.

-7:43 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1000 block of Mystic Lane.

-6:19 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Kroger on West Market Street.

-5:24 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 200 block of Elmwood Avenue.

-4:28 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing at SEW Eurodrive on West Main Street.

-2:54 p.m.: theft. Nakya T. Hypes, 21, of Springfield, was charged with theft.

-10:24 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1200 block of Crescent Drive.

-9:30 a.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 100 block of South Oxford Street.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.