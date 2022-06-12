Troy Post 43 Legends go 3-1 in Veterans Tournament

TROY — The Troy Post 43 Legends 18U team went 3-1 in its Veterans Tournament over the weekend.

Troy opened the tournament with a 3-2 win over Hillsboro Post 129 on Friday night.

Troy scored three runs in the second inning to go up 3-1 and held on for the win.

Casey Kelley started the inning with a walk and Owen Harlamert doubled.

Aaron Bostick followed with a RBI single to tie the game 1-1.

Another run scored when Nathan Woolley reached on an error and Jake Kramer had a RBI double to make it 3-1.

Nick May and Wesley Nidzgorski combined on a four-hitter, striking out five and walking one.

Also on Friday, the Legends lost to the Beavercreek Sox 8-3.

Jaxon Hill and Woolley were both 2-for-3 with a double in the game.

Dalton Dawes, Gabe Nichols and Nidzgorski combined on a five-hitter, striking out two and walking six.

The Legends bounced back with two wins Saturday.

In the first game, they defeated the Richmond Roadrunners Post 315 18U team 14-3.

Hill was 2-for-4 with four RBIs and Gavin Martin had a double and two RBIs.

Tucker Miller was 2-for-4, Kramer was 2-for-2 and Nichols and Harlamert both doubled.

Ethan Dirksen and Miller combined on a four-hitter, striking out five and walking four.

The Legends finished the tournament with a 14-6 win over Great Miami Rapids.

Hill was 3-for-3 with two RBIs, Kelley had a double and three RBIs and Martin had two RBIs.

Bostic and Garrett LeMaster combined on a four-hitter, striking out seven and walking six.