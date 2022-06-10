Forest Elementary Honor Roll

TROY — The following is the fourth quarter Honor Roll at Forest Elementary School:

Fifth grade

Carl Baker, Allison Boehringer, Shade Brower, Natalie Brown, Nylah Carnes, Carson Clark, Jaiden Foster-Valadez, Carson Grusenmeyer, Mackenzie Hicks, Carly Kerg, Isaac Kerg, Abigail Olt, Carter Owen, Madison Scott, Kohen Sharp, Waylon Smith, Dustin Staley, Darrian Thompson, Whitney Walker, Euriah Ward, Paxton Whitehead and Jordan Wooten

Fourth grade

Reaux Avila, Gabriel Bodey, Anthony Bradley, Jr., Lucas Bradley, Sarenitey Bristow, Grace Clark, Camie Cole, Trenton Duncan, Bryson Gardner, Sawyer Hill, Roman Isham, Aleister King, Camryn Plantz, Jazmine Shepherd, Ethan Vance, Haley Welbaum, Xavier Widener, Joseph Wilder and Zoey Young