Troy principals to change roles for 2023-2024

TROY— A number of familiar faces will be in new places and new roles within the Troy City Schools when the 2023-24 school year begins in August.

Troy High School principal Dave Dilbone will be moving to the Troy Board of Education office, where he will take over for TCS Business Manager/Director of Human resources Mark Barhorst, who will be retiring at the end of the 2023 calendar year. Barhorst has been with the district since 2016.

Taking over for Dilbone as principal at Troy High School will be Alexis Dedrick, who has been an assistant principal at Troy High School since 2018.

Matt Siefring, who has been principal at the Van Cleve Sixth Grade Building since 2015, will move into Dedrick’s role as an assistant principal, alongside current assistant principal Jeff Schultz.

Maurice Sadler, principal at Heywood Elementary School since 2006, will become the principal at the Van Cleve Sixth Grade Building.

“We are sad to see Mark leaving at the end of the year, but excited for the opportunities Mr. Dilbone, Mrs. Dedrick, Mr. Siefring and Mr. Sadler now have in front of them,” Troy City Schools Superintendent Chris Piper said. “All four of them have done an excellent job in their current roles, and we expect that to carry over into their new positions. We feel strongly that all of these changes will be positive for our students, which is the most important thing for us.”

The district is currently looking to hire a replacement for Sadler at Heywood Elementary School.

Here is a closer look at the four principals who will have new positions in the fall:

Dave Dilbone

Dilbone has served as principal at Troy High School since 2018. Prior to that, was the principal at Troy Junior High School from 2011-18.

“My love for our district and the opportunity for professional growth are what led me to the conclusion that it is time for me to embark on this new endeavor at our central office,” Dilbone said. “I am excited to work hard to build relationships with new people and I look forward to strengthening my existing relationships within the Trojan Family. I will miss being at the building level with the students and staff, but am humbled to have this new opportunity in the district my family calls home. As always, Go Trojans!”

Prior to his career in Troy, Dilbone served as an educator at Mount Healthy City Schools, Northmont Middle School and an alternative school. He also was a principal at Covington and Newton Local Schools.

A Houston High School graduate, Dilbone holds a bachelor’s degree from Wilmington College and a master’s degree from the University of Dayton.

Dilbone lives in Troy with his wife Summer and children John, Julia and Logan, all of whom currently attend the Troy City Schools.

Alexis Dedrick

Dedrick has served as assistant principal at Troy High School since 2018. Prior to that, she was the principal at Bethel Local Schools Middle School from 2014-18. She was a science teacher at Tippecanoe High School from 2003-14.

“Over the past five years, this school and community have become an extended family to me and I’m so honored and proud to be leading the staff and students through our future growth and great achievements,” Dedrick said. “Here at Troy City Schools, our mission is to ‘empower students to dream big, work hard and succeed,’ but that’s exactly what they’ve also done for me and I couldn’t be more excited for my new role in this great district!”

Dedrick received her bachelor’s degree from Defiance College and her master’s degree froom the University of Dayton.

She lives in Troy with her husband of 15 years, Brian, and her sons Hudson (age 10) and Carson (age 8), both of whom attend the Troy City Schools, and the family aussiedoodle, Ollie.

Matt Siefrieng

Siefring has been in the Troy City Schools for nearly two decades, dating back to 2004, when he began student teaching at Troy High School. After spending a year as a substitute teacher for the Troy City Schools, he was hired to teach high school social studies in 2007. He would also coach high school and junior high school football, as well as softball, from 2007-13. In 2013 he became an assistant principal at Troy Junior High School. In 2015, he became the principal at Van Cleve.

“I’m humbled by the opportunity to join the Troy High School team and look forward to reconnecting with those there I know, and meeting and getting to know those staff I don’t,” Siefring said. “As I leave Van Cleve I am thankful for the relationships I’ve created with staff there, the enduring positive impact we have had on TCS students, and the continued success Van Cleve is sure to experience under Mr. Sadler’s leadership. I’m excited to continue my professional journey as a part of the THS team and look forward to continuing all of the great work and the history of excellence that Troy High School is known for.

Siefring is a Celina Senior High School graduate. He received his undergraduate and master’s degrees from Wright State University, with additional licensure from the University of Dayton.

Siefring and his wife Courtney live in Troy with their three children, London, Madden and Vianna, and their golden retriever, Cash.

Maurice Sadler

Sadler has been the principal at Heywood Elementary School since 2006.

“I think change is a good thing, and I’m looking forward to the opportunities this change will present,” Sadler said. “I am hoping this change will not only allow me to grow as a person, but that will allow me to help the students in the district grow as we build on the good things that are already happening at Van Cleve. Obviously it’s a little bittersweet, as I have a great team at Heywood and have thoroughly enjoyed working with them the past 17 years. I will miss them. But I’m also looking forward to working with the talented staff at Van Cleve.”

Sadler received his undergraduate degree from Queens University of Charlotte, and holds masters degrees from Bowling Green State University and Cal State University, San Bernardino.

Sadler lives in Troy with his wife, Janine. His children, Elijah and Macie, both are Troy High School graduates. Elijah is a graduate school student at Western Illinois University, while Macie is a fashion designer in New York City.