Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-7:37 p.m.: menacing. Deputies responded to a report of menacing at the Miami County Jail on West Main Street. An inmate was reportedly making threatening phone calls from the jail.

-6:09 p.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 100 block of East Monument Street in Pleasant Hill.

-2:34 p.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 8800 block of West state Route 571 in union Township.

SATURDAY

-8:34 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 2000 block of Polecat Road in Staunton Township. Several chickens were reported missing in the past several days.

-8:10 p.m.: menacing. Deputies responded to a report of menacing at Marathon on South Ross Road in Bethel Township.

-10:51 a.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to a report of burglary in the 200 block of West Monument Street in Pleasant Hill.

FRIDAY

-11:27 a.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of a counterfeit check at Milcon Concrete on South County Road 25A in Concord Township.

-10:17 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a report of trespassing at the Miami County Fairgrounds on North County Road 25A in Concord Township.

