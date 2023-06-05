Unauthorized Tipp City fire damages property, adjacent garage

TIPP CITY — A unauthorized fire in a fire pit on Sunday morning in the yard of South First Street residence in Tipp City spread to a shed and the home on the property and a neighbor’s garage. The fire did not displace anyone from their home.

According to Tipp City Fire & Emergency Services (TCFES) responded to 130 S. First St., on a report of a shed fire with flames showing and electric service wires exposed to the flames on Sunday, June 4, at 11:01 a.m,. The resident noticed the fire and immediately called 911, said a TCFES press release. The resident was met by fire units on scene and advised that he was OK. An active fire was located in the shed of the South First Street property owned by Jennifer R. Hartley, along the wood fencing and in the backyard toys on the backside of the house.

Upon arrival Engine 32 found heavy fire and smoke conditions in the back yard. The fire had already burned the electric service drop wire in two pieces and it was on the ground in the back yard. Engine 32 set incident command and crews performed fire attack and secured the perimeter simultaneously. The live wires prevented crews from going into the back yard and down the alley. The fire was originally dispatched as a miscellaneous fire involving a shed.

A mutual aid fire truck was requested by incident command and Troy Fire responded with Ladder 11. One TCFES person responded from home. The fire spread and involved the 130 S. First St. house, the garage at 126 S. First St., and a grass fire on the levy. The crews extinguished the fire and performed salvage and overhaul after Tipp City Electric dropped the live electric line and secured power.

Crews were on the scene for approximately two hours.

The fire is deemed unintentional by TCFES. The cause of the fire is unauthorized burning in a fire pit.

Damages are estimated a $20,000 to the property and $4,000 to the contents.

“Recreational campfires are permitted within the regulations located in chapter 92 of the Tipp City Code of Ordinances. As a reminder, at a minimum all recreational fires should be attended continuously. Burning for waste disposal is prohibited in the city of Tipp City,” said the press release.

No injuries were reported at the time of the fire-by-fire crews or the resident.