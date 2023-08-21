Troy schools plan early dismissals due to heat

TROY — Due to the expected high temperatures and heat indexes Thursday, Aug. 24 and Friday, Aug. 25, the Troy City Schools will dismiss 2 hours early on both of those days.

“Obviously we take the health and safety of our students and staff very seriously,” Troy City Schools superintendent Chris Piper said. “We are very excited to have our students back in school this week, but we will always put their health first. With that in mind, we feel dismissing early Thursday and Friday is the right choice.”