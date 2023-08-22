Troy teams sweep Lostcreek Invitational; Smith, Waltz finish 1-2 in girls race

Troy’s Chet Snyder and Gavin Romberger race to the finish line Monday night at the Lostcreek Invitational. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Milton-Union’s Savanna Smith won the high school girls race. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Milton-Union’s Colin Hinkleman finishes the race Monday night. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Isabel Westerheide and Carolyn Rohlfs race towards the finish line. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Piqua’s Simon Baker runs towards the finish line. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Piqua’s Eva Cruz and Troy Christian’s Nora Rocke run towards the finish line. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

TROY — On a hot and humid evening, the cross country season got underway at the LostCreek Invitational.

On a two-mile course, the Troy boys and girls swept the team titles, while Milton-Union’s Savanna Smith and Troy Christian freshman Elisabeth Waltz had a 1-2 finish in the girls race.

BOYS

Troy and Milton-Union had a battle for the boys title, with Troy winning with 48 points and Milton-Union finishing second with 52 points.

Troy’s top seven included Noah Zink, 6, 10:40.10; Chet Snyder, 7, 10:47.94; Gavin Romberger, 8, 10:48.01; Ryan McCheney, 13, 11:00.96; Cooper Gambrell, 14, 11:02.15; Ryan Gillig, 17, 11:21.93 and Adam Timmerman, 19, 11:28.84.

Milton-Union’s top seven included Ty Furlong, 5, 10:23.35; Colin Hinkleman, 9, 10:53.74; Chase Parsons, 11, 10:56.40; Zak Klepinger, 12, 10:56.57; Andrew Oaks, 15, 11:03.21; Jacob Grube, 16, 11:14.69 and Tyler Shoemaker, 28, 11:56.16.

Piqua finished seventh.

The Indians top seven included Simon Baker, 22, 11:31.21; Holden Hildebrand, 49, 12:38.23; Bryce Monnin, 72, 13:39.21; Elijah Hasselback, 78, 13:50.89; Owen Fast, 79, 13:53.56; Logan Thompson, 92, 15:07.57 and Owen Quinter, 102, 19:03.59.

Troy Christian runners included Landon Patel, 43, 12:24.60; Luke Ernst-Carr, 87, 14:79.87 and Noah Oiler, 79, 16:04.77.

GIRLS

Smith won the race in 12:35.02 and Waltz was second in 13:05.90.

Troy’s top seven included Ashley Kyle, 4, 13:15.62; Lily Zimmerman, 5, 13:22.59; Isabel Westerheide, 7, 13:36.21; Carolyn Rohlfs, 8, 13:30.25; Brooke Davis, 9, 13:32.10; Kiley Kitta, 10, 13:47.21 and Allison Unger, 11, 13:49.18.

Troy Christian finished fourth.

Rounding out the Eagles top seven were Gwen Harris, 28, 15:35.85; Lila Echeman, 41, 16:46.03; Annie Twiss, 44, 17:00.59; Myah Romer, 51, 17:38.69; Annalise Erdahl, 53, 17:42.67 and Norah Rocke, 56, 18:23.82.

Also running for Milton-Union were Ty Parsons, 13, 13:56.72; Jessica Lightner, 36, 15:57.04 and Alaina Manning, 38, 16:15.15.

Running for Piqua were Kendall Soto, 30, 15:43.59; Eva Cruz, 55, 18:23.49 and Giana Taborn, 64, 19:44.52.