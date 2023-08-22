Weekend Volleyball Roundup

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union volleyball team rallied for a 25-22, 19-25, 21-25, 25-18, 15-8 win over Piqua Saturday.

“Our girls came out ready to play today,” Piqua coach Jenni Huelskamp said. “Our girls served tough, which kept Milton-Union out of system a lot during the five-set match. We had some big plays at the net with blocks and attacking the overpasses.

“There is work to do, but overall we played well as a team with good energy today.”

Natalie Hemmert led Piqua with seven kills and three blocks.

Kaitlyn Sorrell had four blocks, Abby Kirk had 10 assists and five aces and Ashln Sullivan had eight digs and five aces.

Riley Baker had seven digs and Aubrey Applegate had five aces.

For Milton-Union, Jenna Brumbaugh had 14 kills, seven aces and 16 digs.

Sophie Layman had seven kills and Mylee Jones had six kills and 20 digs.

Lillie Taxis had 13 assists, five aces and seven digs and Raylin Combs had four aces.

Carly Zimmer led the defense with 26 digs.

Anna 3,

Covington 0

COVINGTON — The Covington volleyball dropped its home opener Saturday 25-23, 25-13, 26-24.

Carlie Besecker had 11 kills and three blocks and Hailey Naff added 11 kills.

Taylor Kirker had 28 assists and seven digs, Kearsten Wiggins had eight digs, Ramse Vanderhorst had five digs and Addi Ventura had five kills.

Fairlawn 3,

Lehman 0

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic volleyball team lost to Fairlawn 25-21, 25-22, 26-24 Saturday.

Kailee Rank had 12 kills and 15 digs and Marissa Corner had eight kills.

Jenna Baker had 25 assists, Claire Adams had 10 digs and Ashlyn Geise and Layla Platfoot had four blocks each.

Bethel 3,

Dayton Christian 2

BRANDT — The Bethel volleyballteam won a marathon match 19-25, 17-25, 25-15, 25-22, 25-18 Saturday.

Karlee Plozay had 28 kills and 24 digs, Clair Bailey had 43 digs and Layla Moore had nine kills and three aces.

Aubrey Bunting had eight kills, Gabi McMahan had 30 assists and 12 digs, Annabelle Adams had 10 assists and Addison Boggs had 17 digs.

Newton 3,

Troy Christian 0

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton volleyball team opened the season with a 25-9, 25-9, 25-14 win.

Olivia Rapp had nine kills, Sienna Montgomery had nine kills and Kylie Velkoff had 24 assists.

Houston 3,

Bradford 0

HOUSTON — The Bradford volleyball team opened the season with a 25-20, 25-13, 25-16 loss to Houston.

Brooklyn Crickmore had four kills and Kendall Weldy had six assists and two aces.

Faith Gray and Vivian Harleman had eight digs each and Ryle Dotson and Chloe Hocker had seven digs each.