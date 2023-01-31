Troy Stadium enhancements closer to goal

TROY — The Stadium and Turf Enhancement Project (STEP) at Troy Memorial Stadium and Ferguson Field is nearly 75% to its fundraising goal.

According to a press release from the STEP project committee, the goal is to raise $3.9 million privately to replace natural grass with artificial turf at both of the heavily used high school venues in Troy, as well as make other enhancements.

In addition to the seed pledge of $1 million from the Ernst Family/Ernst Concrete, a recent anonymous donation of $1.4 million has now brought the total to $2.9 million, leaving the project $1 million away from its goal. In addition to these pledges, the STEP has received many generous donations from local businesses, community organizations and local residents, in addition to grants from local foundations. A list of donors is listed on the group’s website at www.stepfortrojans.com.

“We are incredibly humbled and grateful for the outpouring of support from the Troy community,” STEP committee Chair Tom Kleptz said in the release. “Once we reach our goal, their collective support will make a significant impact on our schools, our students and our community.”

Plans for STEP would reconfigure Ferguson Field to a regulation-sized soccer field with permanent lighting and upgrades to the press box, bleachers, scoreboard and fencing. At Troy Memorial Stadium, the main project would be the replacement of natural grass with field turf. Despite being the seventh largest high school stadium in Ohio, Troy Memorial Stadium cannot host neutral site tournament games due to the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s requirement for field turf.

If the STEP is achieved, football games and marching band events would be held at Troy Memorial Stadium, while all soccer games would take place at Ferguson Field, and Troy would be eligible to host neutral site events, bringing additional business to the local community.

There are many levels of giving and each dollar counts. Donations of $100-1,000 would have donor names placed on a grid display at both stadiums; donations of $1,001-$100,000 would have their names added to a plaque at both stadiums. Gifts of $100,001 and above would have opportunities for naming rights to parts of the project. Those interested in contributing to the STEP may do so via check to the Troy Foundation (note STEP in the memo) at 216 W. Franklin St., Troy, Ohio 45373, or via secure online donation at www.stepfortrojans.com.