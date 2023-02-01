Enis hits scoring milestone as Miami East gets road win over Riverside

DEGRAFF — It didn’t take long for Miami East junior Wes Enis to reach a scoring milestone Tuesday night in TRC boys basketball action.

It took a lot longer for the Vikings to put away a determined Pirates team.

Enis, the son of Curtis Enis and Holli Enis, came in to the game needing six points to reach 1,000 points — and he did that at the 3:56 mark of opening quarter.

“Honestly, I just want to score whenever the team needs me to,” Enis said.

He caught a pass near the 3-point line, faked the defender out of position and drove to the basket to hit the milestone.

“Once I was able to juke him and get inside, I knew I was going to go to the basket,” Enis said. “It feels good (to reach 1,000 points) because that has always been a goal of mine. But, am more concerned with the team having success.”

What makes it more impressive is Enis missed half his freshman season with a serious knee injury.

“When you think about him missing half a season, that is pretty amazing,” Miami East coach Justin Roeth. “While, he is happy to get to a 1,000 points, Wes (Enis) is a very goal oriented guy. He is much more focused on what the team does.”

And it was a challenge for the favored Vikings for most of the night.

East improved to 18-2 overall and maintained a share of first in the TRC with an 11-1 record, while Riverside dropped to 6-12 overall and 2-10 in the TRC.

“You have to hand it to Riverside,” Roeth said. “They played a really good game.”

The Pirates were tied midway through the second quarter and within six late in both the second and third quarters.

“We just need to tighten some things up on defense,” Enis said. “I felt like I had a lot of turnovers tonight, but the other guys had my back, telling me not to worry about it.”

Enis also hit big shots every time they needed it.

With East holding a narrow 26-24 lead in the second quarter, Camr Moennnin hit a 3-pointer to make it 29-24.

It looked like East would take that lead to the locker room, but just before the buzzer Enis released a long 3-pointer that found the net and left the Riverside bench shaking their heads to give the Vikings a 32-24 lead at the half.

“We had a pick called,” Enis said. “I kind of bobbled the pass and I know the clock was running down so I took the shot.”

East opened a double-digit lead in the third quarter, only to see the Pirates get back within 45-39.

Enis then hit two 3-pointers — including a kickout from Jacob Roeth — to close the quarter to make it 51-41 and Riverside never got back within single digits.

“Jacob (Roeth) was going to the basket,” Enis said. “He is one of the best there is at kicking it out with a great pass.”

Enis finished the game with 25 points and Roeth had 15 of his 18 points in the second half.

Devon Abshire scored nine, Connor Apple scored six, Andrew Crane had five and Bryce Haught joined Monnin in hitting a 3-pointer.

“Again, I think we showed we have other guys that can score,” Roeth said. “Connor (Apple) is trying to get his back right and missed the last two games. Andrew (Crane) was injured early in the year and is coming on. Scoring 69 points, I am happy with offense. We just need to tighten things up on defense.”

After night where Enis hit a scoring milestone and the Vikings gutted out a road win.

Sports Editor Rob Kiser can be reached at [email protected]