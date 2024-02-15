Troy to hold civil service exam on Feb. 28

TROY — The city of Troy will hold a civil service examination for laborer positions on Wednesday, Feb. 28, at 6 p.m. in the Bravo Room at Hobart Arena.

This exam is open to applicants interested in various laborer positions, including positions at the Street and Park Departments. Applicants who pass the test will be ranked and added to a list for future openings. To participate in the exam, applicants must apply to the city of Troy Human Resources Office by Wednesday, Feb. 21, walk-ins will not be accepted.

The Test: The Civil Service Examination is established by the city’s Civil Service Commission. It includes basic mathematics, reading, and general knowledge of various areas such as electrical concepts, traffic control, plumbing, mechanical aptitude, and landscaping principles.

Qualifications: Applicants should have completed high school or a GED program, have education or experience related to basic knowledge of street maintenance, and be able to perform physical labor. Applicants should have a valid State of Ohio Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) or be eligible to obtain one.

Requirements: A pre-employment physical, including drug screening, will be administered to certified applicants. In addition, the city may require job-related agility or driving tests. Applicants must reside in Miami, Champaign, Clark, Darke, Montgomery, or Shelby County.

Salary: Laborer positions start at $22.89 per hour.

Veterans and CDL Preferences: Applicants with prior military service are encouraged to apply and are eligible to receive an extra 20% of their passing Civil Service Exam grade. Applicants with a CDL Class B or Class A license may receive an additional 10% of their passing Civil Service Exam grade. Veterans and CDL preferences cannot be combined; applicants will receive whichever is greater.

How to Apply: The application form is available at the Human Resources Office at City Hall, 100 S. Market St., in Troy, or downloaded at www.troyohio.gov/jobs. Completed applications, including copies of a diploma or GED certificate, photo ID, and, if applicable, CDL license and/or military separation form DD14, must be filed with the Human Resources Office no later than Wednesday, Feb. 21, at 5 p.m. For questions, call 937-339-7639.