Edison State to host FAFSA workshops, open houses

PIQUA — Many students and parents feel anxious about filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). To assist applicants through the process, Edison State Community College will host several FAFSA completion sessions. Current students, prospective students, and community members are invited to attend.

All completion sessions will be available in person and virtually and will be held on the following dates:

• Feb.19: Edison State at Piqua, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

• March 5: Edison State at Greenville, 4–7 p.m.

• March 6: Edison State at Troy, 4–7 p.m.

• March 20: Edison State at Eaton, 4–7 p.m.

During the March 5, March 6 and March 20 events, the regional location will host a simultaneous open house. An open house will also take place at the Piqua Campus on Feb. 19 from 9 a.m.–noon.

During the open houses, guests can engage with faculty and staff, explore the programs offered at that specific campus, complete their 2024–2025 FAFSA, and learn more about Edison State, financial aid, scholarship opportunities, and the College’s transfer partners.

The FAFSA is a vital part of the financial aid process, as it allows students to apply for federal and state grants, federal work-study, and federal student loans. In addition, most colleges require the FAFSA as part of their scholarship application process.

To learn more about the FAFSA or begin the application, visit www.studentaid.gov/fafsa. View a full list of FAFSA completion sessions or find more information about the open houses and register to attend at www.edisonohio.edu/visit.