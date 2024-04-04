Troy to hold pedestrian safety open house on April 17

TROY — LJB Engineering will hold a pedestrian safety open house at the Improved Order of Red Men Lodge at 103 E. Main St on Wednesday, April 17 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. according to a city of Troy press release.

The meeting will take place at the third-floor ballroom with entry on Walnut Street and accessible by elevator. LJB will share information regarding the upcoming downtown streetscape project.

Since this is a preliminary step in the design process, concept sketches will be shared but detailed engineering designs will not take place.

Merchant input would be appreciated as there are several options as to how this project could be phased through construction, which won’t begin until 2025.