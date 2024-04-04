Troy Council honors former Troy Law director McCarthy

By Kathleen Leese

For Miami Valley Today

TROY — Monday, Troy City Council honored Robert McCarthy, former Troy law director who passed away recently,

During the Monday, April 1, City Council meeting, council adopted a resolution in memoriam for McCarthy, who passed away on March 18. McCarthy was also a long-time Troy resident who volunteered with a number of local organizations, including the Troy Senior Citizens Center and The Troy Foundation. McCarthy also served in the United States Navy. City council members extended their sympathy to Robert’s wife, Karol, and their family. The resolution will be placed in the official Troy records and a copy will be given to the family.

In other business, in preparation for the Troy Strawberry Festival, Troy City Council approved this year’s event request by the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce, which is scheduled to be held on Friday, May 31, from 5 to 9 p.m., Saturday, June 1, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday, June 2, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event will be located on the Great Miami River levee, the Market Street bridge (which will be closed for the event), the North Market Street ball field parking lot and in the downtown area. The Senior Citizens Center will be accessible during the festival. The area of North Market Street is expected to reopen by midnight June 2. Other roadways will reopen by June 3 at 7 a.m. The ordinance was approved as an emergency measure.

The council also took action to approve a DORA (Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area) temporary activation boundary for the 2024 Troy Strawberry Festival at the request of the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce. According to the request, the activation will occur during DORA hours. The chamber will have one point of sale for alcohol during the Troy Strawberry Festival which will be on the upper levee west of the Senior Citizens Center. Those within DORA boundaries must be 21 years or older to purchase or drink alcohol. The ordinance was approved by council as an emergency measure in order to allow time to get the proper alcohol license approved.

In other action, Troy City Council approved the Troy City Hall roof repair project at an estimated cost of $100,000. The City Hall’s roof membrane is 25 years old and is in good condition, however it was noted that having the roof repaired at this time would extend the life of the roof by 15 years.

Additionally, council approved roof repairs for the central service and maintenance facility on Experiment Farm Road. The roof is original to the building and was constructed in the 1980s. The cost of this project is approximately $90,000 and is the first step in addressing issues with the roof at that location.

Also during the meeting, Mayor Robin Oda congratulated the new Troy Strawberry Festival Queen Jackie Harris, and her court, including Kristin Sedam and Josie Birdsong and Miss Congeniality Lana McAdams. Oda said the event held at the Arbogast Performing Arts Center was a lot of fun.

It was noted that Troy Aquatic Park 2024 season passes are on sale now for $10 off the membership rate.

One bid was received for concession operation at the Paul G. Duke Park softball field and the contract has been awarded to that bidder, T.L. Baseball Boosters Inc. at an annual payment of $750 to the city of Troy.

One bid was received for concession operation at the Paul G. Duke Park football field known as the little league football field. The contract has been awarded to that bidder, Troy Junior Football, at an annual payment of $100 to the city of Troy.

It was noted the annual spring clean-up of Riverside Drive and Rosehill Cemetery is currently taking place. New cemetery decorations can be placed starting April 16.

In preparation for the total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, there are events scheduled in Troy for Sunday, April 7, and Monday, April 8. The public square will be closed at Cherry Street, Water Street, Walnut Street and Franklin Street at noon on April 7, and will reopen on April 8, at approximately 6 p.m.

Troy Main Street will sponsor a Night in the Stars with concerts on April 7 between 4:30 and 9:30 p.m. The city of Troy will sponsor the Troy Truckyard Event and Eclipse on the Square with a concert from noon to 3 p.m. on April 8.

Also during the meeting, council members learned Troy Police Officer Brian O’Neal resigned effective April 1 and that Kim Morse, parking control officer, will retire effective Aug. 2.

Prior to the beginning of the meeting, Troy Boy Scout Troop 365 led those present in the Pledge of Allegiance.

The writer is a regular contributor to Miami Valley Today.