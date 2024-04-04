Wednesday Baseball/Softball Roundup

Piqua pitcher Hunter Steinke fires a strike to the plate against Xenia Wednesday at Hardman Field. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Piqua shortstop Mason Davis puts down a tag as Xenia’s Aidan Solis dives into the bag. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Piqua’s Owen Shawler slides into third base safely against Xenia Wednesday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — The Piqua baseball team opened a big lead, then held on for an 8-7 win over Xenia Wednesday at Hardman Field.

The Indians improved to 3-0 overall and 3-0 in the MVL.

Piqua took an 8-3 lead to the seventh inning, before Xenia scored four runs and had the tying run on second with one out.

But, Cohen Brown came in to get the final two outs and preserve the win for Piqua.

Piqua had taken a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a two-run single by Mason Davis.

After Xenia closed within 2-1, pitcher Hunter Steink helped himself with a RBI single in the third.

Piqua got three runs in the fourth to make it 7-1.

Trent Laughman had a RBI on a fielder’s choice, Brown had a RBI single and Owen Shawler had a sacrifice fly to cap the rallly.

After Xenia closed within 7-3, Mickey Anderson drove in what would be an important run in the Indians sixth on a fielder’s choice to make it 8-3 before Xenia rallied.

Ben Lavey was 2-for-3 for the Indians, Steinke was 2-for-4 and Davis had two RBIs.

Steink, Jacob Felts and Brown combined on a seven-hitter on the mound, striking out 10 and walking 5.

Tippecanoe 14,

West Carrollton 2

WEST CARROLLTON — The Tippecanoe baseball team won its MVL opener and improved to 5-1 with a road victory.

Preston Zumwalt was 2-for-4 with a double and four RBIs and Peyton Schultz was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

Jaxon Hill had a triple and Tipp took advantage of 14 walks by the Piarates pitchers.

Carson Jackson pitched a three-hitter for the Red Devils with eight strikeouts and one walk.

Troy 8,

Fairborn 3

FAIRBORN — The Troy baseball team was leading Fairborn in the third inning when the game was suspended by rain.

Ryder Kirtley was 2-for-3 with a double, triple and three RBIs and Caleb Akins had a double and two RBIs.

Aidan Gorman was 2-for-2 and Matthew Hempker had two RBIs.

Akins had a two-hitter going on the mound, striking out one and walking two.

SOFTBALL

West Carrollton 3,

Tippecanoe 2

WEST CARROLLTON — The Tippecanoe softball team was trailing in the middle of the second inning when the game was stopped by rain.

Graci Anderson was 2-for-2 and Grace Brooks doubled.

Jaina Drum had a two-hitter going on the mound with two strikeouts.

