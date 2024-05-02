Troy to host D-I, II tennis sectionals; Lehman Catholic splits two matches

TROY — The D-I and D-II boy tennis sectional tournaments will be played next week at Troy High School and Troy City Park.

DIVISION I

Troy, Tippecanoe and Piqua will compete in the D-I tournament on May 8, with semifinals and finals scheduled for May 11.

In singles, Troy freshman Kyle Penny received the first seed and Tippecanoe sophomore Alex Darner received the second seed.

In doubles, Tippecanoe’s Nick Von Krosigk and Cameron Davis received the first seed, Tippecanoe’s Roman List and Grant Vonderheide received the second seed and Troy’s Kellan Nichols and Michael Burns received the third seed.

DIVISION II

Milton-Union and Lehman Catholic will compete in the D-II tournament on May 7, with finals scheduled for May 11.

In doubles, Milton-Union has the top two seeds.

Levi Brumbaugh and Ben Iddings are the top seed and Titus Copp and Braden Schaurer are the second seed.

Lehman Catholic 5,

Northridge 0,

Greenville 4

Lehman Catholic 1

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic boys tennis team split two matches Wednesday.

“The Northridge match was our fourth win this spring, which was our main team goal,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “I also picked up my 50th win as Lehman Catholic boys tennis coach.

“I told our team the Greenville match shows how much we have grown this season. They would have beat us pretty good earlier in the season.”

Against Northridge in singles, Tommy Lins won 6-0, 6-0; Logan Linson won 6-2, 6-1 and Ethan Taylor won 6-2, 6-1.

In doubles, Luke Courtad and Adam Flood won 6-0, 6-0 and Calvin Linson and Chase Fitchpatrick won 6-0, 6-0.

Against Greenville in singles, Lins lost 6-0, 6-1; Logan Linson lost 6-4, 6-2 and Taylor won 4-6, 6-2, 10-3.

In doubles, Courtad and Flood lost 6-0, 6-0 and Calvin Linson and Fitchpatrick lost 6-2, 6-1.