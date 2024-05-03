Premier Health program encourages students to DriveSmart

Newton High School senior Bella Hall is loaded aboard CareFlight by CareFlight nurses anf Pleasant Hill medics during a Premier Health CareFlight DriveSmart Mock Crash at the school on May 2. Hall, who is one of Newton’s prom queen candidates, played the roll of a seriously injured crash victim who required immediate care at a Level One Trauma Care unit based at Miami Valley Hospital. The event precedes Newton’s prom this weekend and encourages high school prom goers to not drink and drive or text and drive.