Troy to partner with county on Casstown water line

TROY — The Troy City Council authorized the city to enter into an agreement with the Miami County Board of Commissioners for the Casstown Water Line Engineering Funding Project on Monday, June 20.

“The design of the project [is] to extend water from Troy’s corporate limits to the city of Casstown. The agreement would provide for the city to own a portion of the main along Staunton Road… which is 40% of the project length,” said Kristie Marshall, second ward council member.

The cost of the project will not exceed $204,800, which represents 40% of the cost of the overall project. Casstown has recently installed waterlines that are not yet functional due to a lack of connection to a public water source this agreement will provide that access. The Buildings and Utilities Committee also stated in their report, “owning part of the future water line is an economic development tool to benefit the city as the area is developed.”

The resolution was approved by a vote of 8-0.

Also on Monday, the council authorized the city to advertise bids and enter into a contract for the sludge thickening tanks sandblasting and painting project at the treatment plant.

“This project will greatly extend the life of these mechanisms,” said Marshall.

Sludge thickening tanks at the waste water treatment plant are used to reduce the volume of sludge before being pumped into a holding tank thus maximizing the storage space. The process involves the regular use of sandblasting and painting to maintain proper functioning.

The cost of the project is not to exceed $125,000, a $50,000 increase from original estimates. However, “funds are available within the Sewer Fund,” said Marshall.

The council also approved a resolution to allow the city to enter into a Housing Revolving Loan Fund Administration Agreement with the Ohio Development Services Agency related to the Community Housing Impact and Preservation program (CHIP) for the period of 2022-2026.

The CHIP program provides funding to communities in Ohio to improve and provide low-and moderate-income housing.

“Such an agreement was authorized in 2021, this is for the new term of 2022-2026. Should there be any defaults for CHIP resolution projects the repayment would be to the city and not to the state,” said William Rozell, councilman-at-large.

The final resolution was to authorize the city to advertise and enter into a contract for phase 14 of the sidewalk repair program with costs not to exceed $300,000.

Two new ordinances were approved by votes of 8-0.

The first authorized the transfer of a surplus ambulance to Edison State Community College in exchange for the reduction in tuition by $1,000 for the next three students who enroll through the Troy Fire Department apprentice program.

“This meets the requirements of the ORC where political subdivisions may exchange surplus property for in-kind services,” said Rozell.

The second ordinance dedicated 0.33 acres of lot 7392, which is located along Arthur Road at 1091 S. Dorset Rd., as public right-of-way.

The council suspended the three-reading rule on all legislation that required it.

The council also considered the rezoning of 408 and 410 N. Elm Street from two-family residential to office residential. This was the second reading of the ordinance, and it is subject to a committee hearing on June 27.

The lots in question are owned by the non-profit organization We Love Birthday Parties who intend to use the space for offices as well as hosting monthly birthday parties.

During the communications and announcements section of the meeting, council members expressed joy and gave commendations for the successful Juneteenth celebrations that took place on Saturday, June 18.

“The folks that run that told me about 350 people showed up and it was a great event,” said William Lutz, council president, who was acting as mayor pro tempore for the meeting.

The next city council meeting is on July 5.