Troy welcomes 24 new teachers to district

TROY – The Troy City Schools is welcoming 24 new teachers to its ranks this fall.

“We are excited to welcome these teachers to our district,” Troy City Schools superintendent Chris Piper said. “We’ve got a nice mix of first-year teachers and teachers with experience in other districts. We are confident each and every one of them will bring something special to the district and look forward to watching them help our students dream big, work hard and succeed. We are all looking forward to the new school year, which is rapidly approaching.”

The new teachers include Ana Godin, Forest, intervention specialist; Ashley Wiley, Concord, psychologist; Baylee Morgan, Concord, intervention specialist; Bobbi Jo Baxter, Forest, intervention specialist; Brandie Larsen, Heywood, first grade; Brooke Hoblit, Hook, second grade; Cady Sexton, Kyle, intervention specialist; Caitlin Dowling, Troy High School, physical education; Cynthia Miller, Concord, intervention specialist; Diana Bogotay, Troy High School, English; Donna Latchney, Cookson, intervention specialist; James Cannell, Cookson, fifth grade; Jennifer Arling, Troy High School, English; Jessica Hutchinson, Concord, fourth grade; Jessika Mays, Forest, intervention specialist; Joseph DePoy, Troy High School, science; Joyce Mikels, Troy High School, intervention specialist; Justin Welker, Heywood, intervention specialist; Katelyn Slyman, Cookson, fifth grade; Kennedy Kish, Van Cleve, intervention specialist; Kristina Minier, Concord, kindergarten; Rebecca Frey, Hook, kindergarten; Troy Everhart, Troy High School, credit recovery and in-school restriction; and Victoria Munch, Heywood, intervention specialist.

The first day of school for the district is Aug. 24 for most students. Kindergarten students throughout the district will have a staggered start, while students in grades 10-12 will start Aug. 25 to allow for the Freshman Focus Day on Aug. 24. Questions about a student’s start date should be directed to the school.