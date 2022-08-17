News You can’t scare me! By Michael Ullery - August 17, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Lincoln Jennings, 6 months, of Piqua, is all smiles as he encounters his first dinosaur during a visit to the Miami County Fair on Tuesday evening. The young man couldn’t get enough of the Dinosaur Experience. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today Lincoln Jennings, 6 months, of Piqua, is all smiles as he encounters his first dinosaur during a visit to the Miami County Fair on Tuesday evening. The young man couldn’t get enough of the Dinosaur Experience.