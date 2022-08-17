You can’t scare me!

By
Michael Ullery
-

Lincoln Jennings, 6 months, of Piqua, is all smiles as he encounters his first dinosaur during a visit to the Miami County Fair on Tuesday evening. The young man couldn’t get enough of the Dinosaur Experience.

Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

