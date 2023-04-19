Tuesday Baseball Roundup

TROY — The Troy baseball team prepped for a big game with Vandalia-Butler Thursday with an 11-0 five inning win over Sidney Tuesday.
Caleb Akins was 2-for-3 with a double and Hayden Frey was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
Owen Harlamert was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs and Eli Donnan tripled.
Brian Allen pitched a three-hitter, striking out 11 and walking two.
Tippecanoe 12,
Fairborn 7
FAIRBORN — The Tippecanoe baseball team picked up a MVL win on the road Tuesday.
Piqua 13,
Stebbins 1
DAYTON — The Piqua baseball team cruised to a MVL win on the road Tuesday.
Bethel 9,
Riverside 3
DEGRAFF — The Bethel baseball team moved to the top of the TRC standings with a win Tuesday.
Kyle Brueckman was 3-for-4 and Colby Keiser was 2-for-3 with a double.
Noah McCann had two RBIs and Anderson Mohler had a double and two RBIs.
Elijah Schroeder was 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and two RBIs.
Gabe Veldman, Jack Iseminger and Zach Goodman combined on an eight-hitter, striking out six and walking one.
Troy Christian 6,
Covington 3
COVINGTON— The Troy Christian baseball team evened the score with Covington Tuesday, getting a road win in TRC action.
For Covington, Tanner Palsgrove was 2-for-4 with a double and Trey Schmelzer was 2-for-3.
Carter Owens had three RBIs.
Tyler Jay and Carson Taylor combined on a 12-hitter, striking out five and walking six.
Arcanum 17,
Bradford 4
BRADFORD — The Bradford baseball team lost a home game in six innings in WOAC action.