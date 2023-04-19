Tuesday Baseball Roundup

TROY — The Troy baseball team prepped for a big game with Vandalia-Butler Thursday with an 11-0 five inning win over Sidney Tuesday.

Caleb Akins was 2-for-3 with a double and Hayden Frey was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.

Owen Harlamert was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs and Eli Donnan tripled.

Brian Allen pitched a three-hitter, striking out 11 and walking two.

Tippecanoe 12,

Fairborn 7

FAIRBORN — The Tippecanoe baseball team picked up a MVL win on the road Tuesday.

Piqua 13,

Stebbins 1

DAYTON — The Piqua baseball team cruised to a MVL win on the road Tuesday.

Bethel 9,

Riverside 3

DEGRAFF — The Bethel baseball team moved to the top of the TRC standings with a win Tuesday.

Kyle Brueckman was 3-for-4 and Colby Keiser was 2-for-3 with a double.

Noah McCann had two RBIs and Anderson Mohler had a double and two RBIs.

Elijah Schroeder was 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and two RBIs.

Gabe Veldman, Jack Iseminger and Zach Goodman combined on an eight-hitter, striking out six and walking one.

Troy Christian 6,

Covington 3

COVINGTON— The Troy Christian baseball team evened the score with Covington Tuesday, getting a road win in TRC action.

For Covington, Tanner Palsgrove was 2-for-4 with a double and Trey Schmelzer was 2-for-3.

Carter Owens had three RBIs.

Tyler Jay and Carson Taylor combined on a 12-hitter, striking out five and walking six.

Arcanum 17,

Bradford 4

BRADFORD — The Bradford baseball team lost a home game in six innings in WOAC action.