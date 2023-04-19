Tuesday Softball Roundup

TROY — The Troy softball team picked up a 12-6 win over Sidney Tuesday at the Market Street Diamond.

The Trojans will host Vandalia-Butler Wednesday.

Abigail Welbaum pitched a nine-hitter, striking out 12 and walking one.

She helped herself with a double.

Hallie Frigge was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and Amayah Kennedy was 2-for-2.

Elise McCann was 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs and Olivia Setser was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs.

Ally Cotrell had a triple.

Piqua 13,

Stebbins 1

DAYTON — The Piqua softball team cruised to a MVL win on the road Tuesday.

Covington 26,

Troy Christian 3

COVINGTON — The Covington softball team rolled to a TRC win in five innings Tuesday.

Nigella Reck hit her 11th home run of the season and was 2-for-3 with three RBIs.

Kamryn Barnes was 4-fo4-5 with two doubles and four RBIs and Whitney Burns was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs.

Erika Gostomsky was 2-for-2 with two RBIs, Reaghan Lemp was 4-for-4 with two RBIs and Jayda McClure was 2-for-5.

Meg Rogers was 3-for-4 with two triples and three RBIs and Karyanne Turner was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.

Gostomsky, McClure and Burns combined on a three-hitter, striking out six and walking two.

Riverside 6,

Bethel 1

DEGRAFF — The Bethel softball team lost a road game in TRC action.

Arcanum 13,

Bradford 3

BRADFORD — The Bradford softball team dropped a home game in WOAC action Tuesday.