Tuesday Softball Roundup

TROY — The Troy softball team picked up a 12-6 win over Sidney Tuesday at the Market Street Diamond.
The Trojans will host Vandalia-Butler Wednesday.
Abigail Welbaum pitched a nine-hitter, striking out 12 and walking one.
She helped herself with a double.
Hallie Frigge was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and Amayah Kennedy was 2-for-2.
Elise McCann was 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs and Olivia Setser was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs.
Ally Cotrell had a triple.
Piqua 13,
Stebbins 1
DAYTON — The Piqua softball team cruised to a MVL win on the road Tuesday.
Covington 26,
Troy Christian 3
COVINGTON — The Covington softball team rolled to a TRC win in five innings Tuesday.
Nigella Reck hit her 11th home run of the season and was 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
Kamryn Barnes was 4-fo4-5 with two doubles and four RBIs and Whitney Burns was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs.
Erika Gostomsky was 2-for-2 with two RBIs, Reaghan Lemp was 4-for-4 with two RBIs and Jayda McClure was 2-for-5.
Meg Rogers was 3-for-4 with two triples and three RBIs and Karyanne Turner was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.
Gostomsky, McClure and Burns combined on a three-hitter, striking out six and walking two.
Riverside 6,
Bethel 1
DEGRAFF — The Bethel softball team lost a road game in TRC action.
Arcanum 13,
Bradford 3
BRADFORD — The Bradford softball team dropped a home game in WOAC action Tuesday.