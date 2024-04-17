Tuesday Baseball Roundup

TROY — The Troy Christian baseball team defeated Covington 5-3 Tuesday.

Marcus O’Neal had three RBIs and Carson Dyer and Jacob Grossnickle combined on a nine-hitter, striking out 10 and walking four.

Brairen Denson was 2-for-4 with a double, Tanner Palsgrove was 2-for-2 and Ashton Skaggs was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

Tyler Jay pitched a five-hitter, striking out eight and walking two.

Miami East 14,

Northridge 0

CASSTOWN — The Miami East baseball team cruised to a win Tuesday.

Luke Hamaker was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Connor Apple was 2-for-3 with a double, Layton Hughes was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs and Wes Penny was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs.

Michael Till was 2-for-3 with a double and a triple and Jack Hamaker had a double.

Carson Smith and Lincoln Littlejohn combined on a one-hitter, striking out eight and walking one.

Lehman Catholic 6,

Milton-Union 4

WEST MILTON — The Lehman Catholic baseball team got a road win Tuesday.

Turner Lachey was 4-for-5 and Ethan Stiver had a double.

Korban Schmiesing pitched a four-hitter, striking out seven and walking four.

Gavin Guess had two RBIs for Milton-Union.

Peyton Nichols and Hunter Fraley combined on a nine-hitter, striking out five and walking seven.

Bethel 6,

Riverside 0

BRANDT — The Bethel baseball team got a home win Tuesday.

Christian Barker was 2-for-3 with a double and Luke Gray was 2-for-3 with three RBIs.

Gray pitched a no-hitter, striking out 10 and walking one.

Bradford 13,

Shawnee 4

BRADFORD — The Bradford baseball team got a WOAC win Tuesday.

Tucker Miller 2-for-3 with three RBIs, Landon Wills was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Hudson Hill and Garrett Trevino were both 2-for-4, Ryan Hocker was 2-for-2 and Colton Gambill had a double.

Treyl Manuel and Owen Canan combined on a six-hitter, striking out eight and walking five.

Newton 4,

Ansonia 3

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton baseball team won a close game Tuesday.

Rhett Koffer was 2-for-4, Cole Alexander was 2-for-3 with a double and Austin Tippie was 2-for-2 with two RBIs.

Tippie pitched a four-hitter, striking out eight and walking two.