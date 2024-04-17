Tuesday Baseball Roundup

TROY — The Troy Christian baseball team defeated Covington 5-3 Tuesday.
Marcus O’Neal had three RBIs and Carson Dyer and Jacob Grossnickle combined on a nine-hitter, striking out 10 and walking four.
Brairen Denson was 2-for-4 with a double, Tanner Palsgrove was 2-for-2 and Ashton Skaggs was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Tyler Jay pitched a five-hitter, striking out eight and walking two.
Miami East 14,
Northridge 0
CASSTOWN — The Miami East baseball team cruised to a win Tuesday.
Luke Hamaker was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Connor Apple was 2-for-3 with a double, Layton Hughes was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs and Wes Penny was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs.
Michael Till was 2-for-3 with a double and a triple and Jack Hamaker had a double.
Carson Smith and Lincoln Littlejohn combined on a one-hitter, striking out eight and walking one.
Lehman Catholic 6,
Milton-Union 4
WEST MILTON — The Lehman Catholic baseball team got a road win Tuesday.
Turner Lachey was 4-for-5 and Ethan Stiver had a double.
Korban Schmiesing pitched a four-hitter, striking out seven and walking four.
Gavin Guess had two RBIs for Milton-Union.
Peyton Nichols and Hunter Fraley combined on a nine-hitter, striking out five and walking seven.
Bethel 6,
Riverside 0
BRANDT — The Bethel baseball team got a home win Tuesday.
Christian Barker was 2-for-3 with a double and Luke Gray was 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
Gray pitched a no-hitter, striking out 10 and walking one.
Bradford 13,
Shawnee 4
BRADFORD — The Bradford baseball team got a WOAC win Tuesday.
Tucker Miller 2-for-3 with three RBIs, Landon Wills was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Hudson Hill and Garrett Trevino were both 2-for-4, Ryan Hocker was 2-for-2 and Colton Gambill had a double.
Treyl Manuel and Owen Canan combined on a six-hitter, striking out eight and walking five.
Newton 4,
Ansonia 3
PLEASANT HILL — The Newton baseball team won a close game Tuesday.
Rhett Koffer was 2-for-4, Cole Alexander was 2-for-3 with a double and Austin Tippie was 2-for-2 with two RBIs.
Tippie pitched a four-hitter, striking out eight and walking two.