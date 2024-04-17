Tuesday Softball Roundup

TROY — The Troy softball team picked up a 15-5 win over Anna Tuesday.

Mimi Shaw had two RBIs, Amayah Kennedy was 2-for-3 with a triple, Ally Cotrell and Olivia Setser both had three RBIs and Kendall Spangenberger had two RBIs.

Sophia Knife pitched a five-hitter, striking out four and walking four.

Miami East 27,

Northridge 0

CASSTOWN — The Miami East softball team cruised to a win Tuesday.

Jadyn Bair was 2-for-2 with a triple, a home run and six RBIs and Abigail Kadel was 2-for-2 with a home run and three RBIs.

Jacqueline Kadel was 5-for-5 with a double and three RBIs, Kylie Gentis was 4-for-5 with three RBIs, Madison Maxson had a double and two RBIs, Jaila Thurman had three RBIs and Skyla Kerns had two RBIs.

Jacqueline Kadel and Gentis combined on a no-hitter, striking out nine and walking one.

Covington 24,

Troy Christian 3

TROY — The Covington softball team got the bats out Tuesday.

Ava Hartwig was 3-for-4 with a double and a triple, Emalyn Johnson was 3-for-3 with six RBIs, Karyanne Turner was 2-for-4 with a triple and Jayda McClure was 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs.

Kamryn Barnes was 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs, Taylor Foutz was 3-for-5 with a double, triple and two RBIs, Emma Ouellette had a triple and two RBIs and Elizabeth Coblentz had a triple.

Turner pitched a five-hitter, striking out three and walking two.

Ella Dershem was 2-for-3 with a double for Troy Christian and Izzy Lutz was 2-for-3.

Dershem struck out 11 and walked seven.

Milton-Union 14,

Lehman Catholic 1

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union softball team got a home win Tuesday.

Caley McCarroll had four RBIs, Kassie Crabtree was 2-for-2, Carly Zimmer had a double and Sofie Elliott had a triple.

Mylee Jones, McCarroll and Zimmer combined on a two-hitter, striking out 10 and walking one.

Miley Heffelfinger had a double for Lehman.

Jenna Baker and Emilee Stiver combined on a nine-hitter, striking out one and walking eight.

Bethel 10,

Riverside 1

BRANDT — The Bethel softball team picked up a TRC win Tuesday.

Faith Moorefield was 3-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs, Morgan Rodgers was 2-for-4, Ellie Larkins was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Karis Hawk was 2-for-2, with two doubles and two RBIs.

Addie Etherington was 2-for-3, Grace Peirano was 2-for-4, Layla Moore had a double and Allie Sheen had a triple.

Etherington pitched a seven-hitter, striking out four and walking one.

Bradford 19,

Shawnee 12

BRADFORD — The Bradford softball team won a slugfest Tuesday.

Alania Canan, Lilly Canan and Tegan Canan all had two RBIs each.

Vivian Harleman was 3-for-4 with a triple and five RBIs, Chloe Hocker was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs and Lex Clark was 2-for-3 with a triple.

Casey Bolin, Harleman and Tegan Canan combined on a 10-hitter, striking out nine and walking five.

Ansonia 7,

Newton 1

PlEASANT HILL — The Newton softball team dropped a WOAC game Tuesday.

Audrey Miller and Bre Ingle had one hit each.

Cori Haines and Layla Van Culin combined on a 10-hitter, striking out eight and walking five.