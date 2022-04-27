Tuesday Baseball Roundup

GREENVILLE — The Piqua baseball team rolled to a 16-4 win over Greenville Tuesday in MVL action.
Mickey Anderson was 4-for-5 with a double and three RBIs and Brayden Offenbacher was 3-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs.
Damian Lawson was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Brady Ouhl was 2-for-4 and Zane Pratt was 3-for-5 with two RBIs.
Offenbacher and Hunter Steinke combined on a one-hitter, striking out 13 and walking nine.
Troy Christian 10,
Riverside 1
DEGRAFF — The Troy Christian baseball team improved to 10-2 overall and 9-0 in the TRC.
Matthew Major was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.
Gavin Blore was 3-for-4 and Lucas Day was 2-for-5 with two RBIs.
Zane Harris and Paul McDonald were both 2-for-3.
Camden Koukol was 2-for-5 and Seth Ryan had two RBIs.
Connor Frye pitched a one-hitter, striking out three and walking two.
Miami East 12,
Milton-Union 6
CASSTOWN — The Miami East baseball team erased a 6-3 deficit with a nine-run sixth inning to rally for a TRC win.
Nathan Woolley had a three-run double in the sixth to tie the game 6-6.
Austin Monnin’s RBI single gave East the lead and Gage Butz had a RBI single in the inning and Michael Hohenstein had a RBI double.
Hohenstein was 2-for-2 with two doubles and Woolley was 2-for-3 with double and three RBIs.
Austin Francis was 2-for-3 and Luke Hamaker and Gage Butz were 2-for-4.
Connor Apple and Wesley Nidzgorski combined on a seven-hitter with 10 strikeouts and four walks.
Eric Trittschuh had two RBIs for Milton-Union.
Wyatt Kimmel, Nelson Morter Jr. and Nick Walters combined to strikeout two and walk seven.
Lehman 5,
Bethel 3
SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic baseball team broke open a scoreless game with five runs in the home sixth inning and held on for the win.
David Rossman was 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs.
Nate Sollmann had two RBIs, Hayden Sever had a triple and Seth Kennedy had a double.
Korban Schmiesing pitched a six-hitter, striking out eight and walking three.
Elijah Schroeder was 2-for-4 with two RBIs for Bethel and Noah McCann was 2-for-3.
Christian Barker and Luke Gray combined on a six-hitter, striking out 11 and walking four.
Covington 3,
Northridge 1
COVINGTON — The Covington baseball team got another masterpiece from freshman pitcher Tyler Jay in a TRC win.
Jay pitched a one-hitter, striking out four and walking one.
Trey Schmelzer was 2-for-2 at the plate and Jensen Wagoner had a double.
Bradford 10,
Tri-Village 0
BRADFORD — Landon Wills pitched a five-inning no-hitter in a WOAC win Tuesday.
Wills struck out 10 and walked two.
He helped himself at the plate, going 2-for-2 with two doubles and two RBIs.
Landon Monnin was 2-for-3 with a double and Parker Davidson was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Brenden Baker was 3-for-3 with two RBIs.
Shawnee 4,
Newton 1
PLEASANT HILL — The Newton baseball team lost 4-1 to Preble Shawnee in WOAC action Tuesday.
Newton had taken a 1-0 lead in the fifth inning.
Carson Knupp reached on an error and moved to third on Matt Blair’s sacrifice bunt.
Brady Downing put down a bunt and Knupp beat the throw home.
But, Preble Shawnee scored four runs in the sixth inning to get the win.
Knupp had Newton’s only hit.
He pitched a five-hitter on the mound, striking out five and walking one.
Newton had four errors on defense and only one of the runs was earned.