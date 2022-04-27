Tuesday Baseball Roundup

GREENVILLE — The Piqua baseball team rolled to a 16-4 win over Greenville Tuesday in MVL action.

Mickey Anderson was 4-for-5 with a double and three RBIs and Brayden Offenbacher was 3-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs.

Damian Lawson was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Brady Ouhl was 2-for-4 and Zane Pratt was 3-for-5 with two RBIs.

Offenbacher and Hunter Steinke combined on a one-hitter, striking out 13 and walking nine.

Troy Christian 10,

Riverside 1

DEGRAFF — The Troy Christian baseball team improved to 10-2 overall and 9-0 in the TRC.

Matthew Major was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.

Gavin Blore was 3-for-4 and Lucas Day was 2-for-5 with two RBIs.

Zane Harris and Paul McDonald were both 2-for-3.

Camden Koukol was 2-for-5 and Seth Ryan had two RBIs.

Connor Frye pitched a one-hitter, striking out three and walking two.

Miami East 12,

Milton-Union 6

CASSTOWN — The Miami East baseball team erased a 6-3 deficit with a nine-run sixth inning to rally for a TRC win.

Nathan Woolley had a three-run double in the sixth to tie the game 6-6.

Austin Monnin’s RBI single gave East the lead and Gage Butz had a RBI single in the inning and Michael Hohenstein had a RBI double.

Hohenstein was 2-for-2 with two doubles and Woolley was 2-for-3 with double and three RBIs.

Austin Francis was 2-for-3 and Luke Hamaker and Gage Butz were 2-for-4.

Connor Apple and Wesley Nidzgorski combined on a seven-hitter with 10 strikeouts and four walks.

Eric Trittschuh had two RBIs for Milton-Union.

Wyatt Kimmel, Nelson Morter Jr. and Nick Walters combined to strikeout two and walk seven.

Lehman 5,

Bethel 3

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic baseball team broke open a scoreless game with five runs in the home sixth inning and held on for the win.

David Rossman was 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs.

Nate Sollmann had two RBIs, Hayden Sever had a triple and Seth Kennedy had a double.

Korban Schmiesing pitched a six-hitter, striking out eight and walking three.

Elijah Schroeder was 2-for-4 with two RBIs for Bethel and Noah McCann was 2-for-3.

Christian Barker and Luke Gray combined on a six-hitter, striking out 11 and walking four.

Covington 3,

Northridge 1

COVINGTON — The Covington baseball team got another masterpiece from freshman pitcher Tyler Jay in a TRC win.

Jay pitched a one-hitter, striking out four and walking one.

Trey Schmelzer was 2-for-2 at the plate and Jensen Wagoner had a double.

Bradford 10,

Tri-Village 0

BRADFORD — Landon Wills pitched a five-inning no-hitter in a WOAC win Tuesday.

Wills struck out 10 and walked two.

He helped himself at the plate, going 2-for-2 with two doubles and two RBIs.

Landon Monnin was 2-for-3 with a double and Parker Davidson was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

Brenden Baker was 3-for-3 with two RBIs.

Shawnee 4,

Newton 1

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton baseball team lost 4-1 to Preble Shawnee in WOAC action Tuesday.

Newton had taken a 1-0 lead in the fifth inning.

Carson Knupp reached on an error and moved to third on Matt Blair’s sacrifice bunt.

Brady Downing put down a bunt and Knupp beat the throw home.

But, Preble Shawnee scored four runs in the sixth inning to get the win.

Knupp had Newton’s only hit.

He pitched a five-hitter on the mound, striking out five and walking one.

Newton had four errors on defense and only one of the runs was earned.