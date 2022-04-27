Historic District hosts Mother’s Day Plant Sale

For the Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — The Piqua-Caldwell Historic District Association (PCHDA) will be hosting their annual spring plant sale on Friday, May 6, and Saturday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and just in time for Mother’s Day. Sales will be first-come, first-served and the sale will take place on the corner of Ash and North Downing Streets in downtown Piqua. Included will be geraniums in gallon pots ($15 each) in a variety of colors along with beautiful flowering hanging baskets and mixed 10” pots ($28 each).

New this year is the ability to preorder online using a credit card at piquacaldwellhistoricdistrict.org. Payment methods accepted at the sale will be cash or check (payable to PCHDA). Free delivery is also available within Piqua with the purchase of five or more plants.

Proceeds from this sale will support the Piqua-Caldwell Historic District’s placement of aluminum cast historic markers to help increase awareness of the rich history behind the beautiful historic properties found there. PCHDA is also working to partner with the City of Piqua to install historic district street signage to identify the district as specified in the National Register of Historic Places to encourage an increase in heritage tourism within downtown Piqua.