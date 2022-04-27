Tuesday Softball Roundup

GREENVILLE — The Piqua softball team dropped out of a share of first place in the MVL with a 15-1 loss to Greenville Tuesday.

Greenville is now 15-2 overall and 12-1 in the MVL.

Piqua is 12-5 overall and 9-2 in the MVL.

Caylee Roe had a double for Piqua.

Olivia Anthony and Julia Coppess combined to strikeout one and walk four.

Miami East 4,

Milton-Union 3

CASSTOWN — The Milton-Union softball team scored three runs in the top of the first, before Miami East rallied.

“We struggled defensively in the first inning,” Miami East coach Brian Kadel said. “We committed several errors and Milton-Union capitalized. After that inning, we settled down and played defense. We had 14 hits. We had opportunities to grow our lead, but stranded 11 runners. It was good to get the win, even though we didn’t play our best.”

Kyleigh Kirby had a two-run homer in the bottom of the first for the Vikings and they tied it in the second inning.

In the fifth, Kirby’s fielder’s choice scored Meg Gilliland with the winning run.

Kirby had three RBIs and pitched a four-hitter, striking out seven and walking three.

Kalli Teeters was 3-for-4 and Jacqueline Kirby was 2-for-3.

Madison Maxson and Reagan Howell were both 2-for-4.

Raegan Fulton was 2-for-3 with a double for Milton-Union.

Jenna Booher was 2-for-4.

Carly Zimmer struck out five and walked three on the mound.

Bethel 13

Lehman 10

SIDNEY — The Eschete sisters both homered as the Bethel softball team rallied from a 9-4 deficit in TRC action.

Kaylee Eschete was 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs and Courtney Eschete had a home run and two RBIs.

Lily Wllliams was 3-for-4 with three doubles and Allie Sheen was 2-for-5 with a double.

Faith Moorefield and Mogan Rodgers both had two RBIs.

Kaylee Eschete and Williams combined to strikeout seven and walk five.

Miley Heffelfinger was 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs for Lehman.

Tori Lachey was 2-for-3 with a double, Kate Stewart had two RBIs and Annie Stiver was 2-for-4.

Stiver walked six and struck out four on the mound.

Bradford 13,

Tri-Village 0

BRADFORD — Nylani Beireis had another big game for the Railroaders.

She pitched a two-hitter, striking out four and was 3-for-3 at the plate with a home run and three RBIs.

Austy Miller was 2-for-3 with a double, home run and four RBIs and Rylee Canan was 2-for-2 with two doubles and three RBIs.

Zoe Brewer and Izzy Hamilton were 2-for-2 and Abby Fike was 2-for-3.

Newton 22,

Shawnee 1

PLEASANT HILL — Newton rolled to an easy win over Preble Shawnee Tuesday.

Camryn Gleason was 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs and Laci Miller was 4-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs.

Grace Davis was 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs and Cori Haines was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs.

Molly Norman was 2-for-3 with five runs scored and two RBIs, Sienna Montgomery was 2-for-5 and Layla VanCulin, Vivien Clark and Breanna Ingle all had two RBIs.

VanCulin and Miller combined on a four-hitter, striking out four.