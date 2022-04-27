Tuesday Tennis Roundup

TROY — The Tippecanoe boys tennis team handed Troy its first loss of the season in MVL action Tuesday.

The Red Devils came away with a 5-0 win.

“We battled, but Tipp is just a stronger team,” Troy coach Mark Goldner said. “They are a deep team with a lot of talent.”

In singles, Kessler Hackenberger defeated Yasashi Masunaga 6-4, 6-2; Cameron David defeated Henry Johnston 6-3, 6-3 and Grant Vonderheide defeated Cam Lambardo 6-1, 6-1.

In doubles, Aaron Davis and Luke Blake defeated Michael Burns and Aiden Miller 6-1, 6-0 and Sean Nicholas and Ryan Hartke defeated Leo Gluck and Troy Whitehead 6-2, 6-1.

Lehman 4,

LCC 1

SIDNEY — Lehman Catholic picked up a win over Lima Central Catholic Tuesday in boys tennis.

“It was a nice win in our first match in two weeks due to rainouts and spring break,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said.

In singles, Sam Gilardi lost to Max Guamier 6-3, 6-1; Joe Pannapara defeated Simon Pajotin 6-0, 7-5 and Brandon Jones defeated Austin Craig 6-0, 6-1.

In doubles, Josh George and Brock Bostick defeated Drew Hubbard and Brayden Hubbard 6-1, 6-4 and Logan Linson and Thomas White defeated Brady Felson and Nate Niemeyer 2-6, 6-3, 6-3.