VANDALIA —The Piqua baseball team lost 6-2 t0 Vandalia-Butler Tuesday night in MVL action.

The Indians are 1-1 on the season.

Milton-Union 4,

Lehman Catholic 3

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union baseball team rallied in the home seventh inning for a 4-3 win over Lehman Catholic Tuesday night.

Milton scored three runs in the home seventh to rally for the win.

Trevor Brazina doubled and Nathan Morter Jr. was 2-for4.

Morter Jr. pitched a four-hitter, striking out four and walking five.