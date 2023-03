VANDALIA — The Piqua boys tennis team lost 5-0 to Butler Tuesday.

In singles, Joshua Partee lost Juan De Dios Aguado 6-1, 6-0; Philip Rossman lost to Charlie Stiver 6-0, 6-4 and Seth Staley lost to Nolan Baker 6-2, 6-2.

In doubles, Ayden Black and Seth Foster lost to Hashem Albezrah and Luke Weber 6-4, 6-2 aand Lance Staley and Matt Weiser lost to John Graham and Lance White 6-2, 6-1.