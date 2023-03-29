Thank you to the Miami County Foundation

To the editor:

The Milton Union Senior Center & Community Club would like to thank the Miami County Foundation for the wonderful Grant for us to be able to replace the furnace & AC Unit in our lounge. They were thirty-two years old & were in need of getting replaced. The old one was only 80% efficient & the new one is 95% efficient.

The Miami County Foundation is truly a great Blessing to Non-Profit groups here in Miami County.

We Thank you all for this wonderful Grant.

Carol Garver & Members of the Milton Union Senior Center & Community Club

West Milton