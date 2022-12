Tuesday Bowling Roundup

WEST CARROLLTON — The Troy boys bowling team defeated West Carrollton 2,279-1,785 Tuesday in MVL action.

Troy improved to 3-2 overall and 2-0 in the MVL.

Bryce Massingill had games of 257 and 173 for a 430 series and Logan Smith rolled games of 224 and 203 for a 427 series.

Carson Helman rolled games of 224 and 160 and Kyle Wickman had games of 169 and 170.

Ryan Kaiser had a 195 game and Ethan Blanchard added a 169 game.

Troy had baker games of 173 and 162,

Piqua 2,099,

Trotwood 1,181

PIQUA — The Piqua bowling team improved to 4-0 on the season with a non-conference win.

Collin Snyder had games of 201 and 279 for a 480 series and Brayden Soliday rolled games of 222 and 212 for a 434 series.

Dylan Jenkins had games of 201 and 191 and Chase Wright rolled a 151 game.

Connor Bollinger had a 129 game, Austyn Potter rolled a 97 game and Logan Comolli added an 89 game.

Piqua had baker games of 155 and 172.

GIRLS

Troy 2,090

W. Carrollton 1,038

WEST CARROLLTON — The Troy girls cruised to an MVL win to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the MVL.

Chloe Steiner led Troy with games of 193 and 189, while Aiyana Godwin rolled games of 190 and 186.

Kiandra Smith had games of 192 and 159 and Libby Burghardt rolled games of 152 and 180.

Kristin Sedam added games of 168 and 147.

Troy had baker games of 174 and 160.

Piqua 1,727,

Trotwood 1,079

PIQUA — The Piqua girls bowling team improved to 3-1 on the season.

Katelyn Brown led Piqua with games of 176 and 178 and Kiya Treon rolled games of 163 and 140.

Miranda Sweetman had games of 150 and 117 and Allison Hicks had games of 107 and 111.

Diya Patel rolled a 154 and Kaylee Eleyet had a 105 game.

Piqua added baker games of 174 and 152.