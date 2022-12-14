Tuesday Boys/Girls Basketball Roundup

PIQUA — The Piqua boys basketball team continued to be the comeback kids Tuesday night.

After erasing a 24-point deficit against Xenia last Friday, they rallied from a nine-point deficit after three quarters against West Carrollton Tuesday night, winning 57-54 in MVL action.

The Indians improved to 3-1 overall and in the MVL.

Piqua trailed 15-14, 26-21 and 43-34 at the quarter breaks.

Dre’Sean Roberts scored 20 points and Anson Cox added 10 points.

Bryson Roberts and Mickey Anderson both hit big 3-pointers during Piqua’s comeback in the fourth quarter.

Tippecanoe 73,

Greenville 33

GREENVILLE— The Tippecanoe boys basketball team got the season off to a fast start.

The Red Devils played their first game Tuesday, due to the football team’s playoff run.

Tipp led 21-2, 37-11 and 61-27 at the quarter breaks.

Troy Christian 66,

Riverside 45

DEGRAFF — The Troy Christian boys basketball team improved to 3-0 overall and in the TRC with a road win.

The Eagles led 12-5, 37-22 and 66-45 at the quarter breaks.

Miami East 70,

Milton-Union 54

CASSTOWN — The Miami East boys basketball team improved to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the TRC with a home win.

Milton-Union dropped to 1-2 overall and in the TRC.

The Vikings led 22-9, 39-23 and 52-44 at the quarter breaks.

Wes Enis had 23 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two blocked shots for East and Jacob Roeth had 20 points, five rebounds and seven steals.

Connor Apple scored 15 points and Bryce Haught and Camren Monnin scored five points each.

Cooper Brown had 16 points and nine rebounds for Milton-Union and Blake Brumbaugh has 12 points and six assists.

Tyler Kress scored 11 points and Connor Yates added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Lehman 50,

Bethel 35

BRANDT — The Lehman Catholic boys basketball team got a road win in TRC action Tuesday night.

Lehman improved to 3-3 overall and 1-2 in the TRC, while Bethel dropped to 2-5 overall and 1-2 in the TRC.

Bethel led 6-4 after one quarter, but Lehman wen in front 13-8 at halftime and led 28-19 after three quarters.

Turner Lachey led Lehman with 16 points and made seven of 10 free throws.

Justin Chapman scored 14 points, Da’Ron Pride netted eight points and Daniel Carlisle added six points.

Remi Brannan had 13 points and seven rebounds for Bethel.

Mike Halleg had seven points Chris Staton added five points.

Northridge 76,

Covington 59

DAYTON — The Covington boys basketball team couldn’t hold a halftime lead on the road in TRC action.

Covington dropped to 1-4 overall and 0-3 in the TRC.

The Buccs trailed 21-19 after one quarter, but pulled ahead 35-32 at halftime.

Northridge took a 55-46 lead after three quarters and pulled away in the fourth quarter.

Britton Miller led Covington with 18 points.

Brogan Angle scored 14 points and Bryson Hite and Connor Humphrey added 10 points each.

Mic Barhorst scored six points.

GIRLS

TC North 45

Newton 32

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton girls basketball team dropped to 5-2 with a non-conference loss to Tri-County North Tuesday.

The game was tied 10-10 after one quarter.

Tri-County North led 19-15 at halftime and 29-23 after three quarters.

Reese Hess led Newton with 15 points.