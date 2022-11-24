Tuesday Girls Basketball/Bowling Roundup

DAYTON — The Tippecanoe girls basketball team opened the season with a 50-15 win over Stebbins.

Tipp led 9-5, 27-8 and 39-13 at the quarter breaks.

Hannah Wildermuth led the Red Devils with 13 points and Alexa Mader added 10 points.

Butler 62,

Piqua 13

PIQUA — The Piqua girls basketball team dropped its season opener at Garbry Gymnasium.

Butler led 16-4, 38-10 and 50-10 at the quarter breaks.

Mahala Bragg led Piqua with eight points.

Bethel 46,

Madison 40

TIPP CITY — The Bethel girls basketball team improved to 3-0 Tuesday night.

The Bees led 18-4, 27-15 and 29-25 at the quarter breaks.

Kergian Calhoun led Bethel with 22 points.

Karley Moore scored 10 and Rhyan Reittinger added six points.

Covington 55,

Riverside 23

DEGRAFF — The Covington girls basketball team went on the road to improve to 3-0.

The Buccs led 19-8, 37-10 and 48-14 at the quarter breaks.

Gracie Anderson led Covington with 17 points.

Avery Koffer and Carlie Besecker scored nine points each.

Meg Rogers and Erika Gostomsky scored six points each.

Newton 41,

Bradford 35

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton girls basketball team opened the season with a WOAC win.

Newton led 11-6, 22-14 and 29-21 at the quarter breaks.

Reese Hess led Newton with 17 points and five rebounds.

Rylee Hess scored eight points, Emma Szakal added six points and four steals and Layla VanCulin had five rebounds and three steals.

Brook Hines had four steals.

BOWLING

BOYS

Newton 2,098

Northeastern 1,989

SPRINGFIELD — The Newton boys bowling team got a win on the road.

Dalton Trucksis had games of 174 and 173 for a 347 series.

Blake Reish rolled games of 156 and 179 and Grant Avey had games of 163 and 155.

Grayden Stocker had games of 119 and 102 and Trevor Jess rolled a 120 game.

Newton had baker games of 213, 141, 106 and 164.

GIRLS

Newton 1,835

Northeastern 1,634

SPRINGFIELD — The Newton girls bowling team also got a road win.

Alyssa Hampton led Newton with games of 136 and 170 for a 306 series.

Gilsele Michaels had games of 146 and 143 and Rachel Hix rolled games of 125 and 145.

Breanna McClish rolled games of 110 and 142, Marissa Schleints had a 92 game and Haley Caldwell added an 86 game.

Newton rolled baker games of 133, 153, 104 and 150.