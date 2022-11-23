Three charged in August shooting at Troy park

TROY —Three people have been arrested by Troy Police in connection with a shooting that occurred at the Troy Community Park on Aug. 24, 2022.

Derrick D. Peeples, 27, has been identified as the suspected shooter in the incident. Peeples has been charged with attempted aggravated murder, conspiracy and felonious assault.

Todd L. Norris, 26, of Troy, has been charged with attempted aggravated murder, conspiracy and felonious assault.

Courtney N. McCarel, 36, of Piqua, has been charged with attempted aggravated murder, conspiracy, felonious assault and tampering with evidence.

According to a Troy Police press release, the shooting is believed to have been drug-related, and pre-planned to occur at the park. The victim, an unidentified 29-year old male subject, was dropped off at Kettering Health Troy Hospital, and transported to Kettering Medical Center where he was treated for a gunshot wound to the chest.

The Troy Police Department, Piqua Police Department, the Adult Parole Authority and the U.S. Marshall Service assisted in the arrests.