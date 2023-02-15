Tuesday Girls Basketball Roundup

NEW CARLISLE — The Tippecanoe girls basketball team won a 38-27 defensive battle with Northridge in Tecumseh D-II sectional action.

The Lady Red Devils, 17-7, will play Oakwood in a D-III district semifinal at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

D-III

Bethel 56,

Dayton Christian 18

DAYTON — The Bethel girls basketball team cruised to a second round win in Northridge D-III sectional action.

The Bees, 20-4 and the top seed, will play Anna at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the District semifinal.

Anna 44,

Milton-Union 24

DAYTON — The Milton-Union girls basketball team couldn’t recover from a slow start Tuesday night in Northridge D-III sectional action.

The Bulldogs finish the season with an 18-6 record.

Milton trailed 15-6, 29-9 and 35-16 at the quarter breaks.

Rachel Jacobs had 11 points, five rebounds and two blocked shots.

Ava Berberich scored five points and Shannon Brumbaugh blocked three shots.