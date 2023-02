Monday/Tuesday Bowling Roundup

PIQUA — The Piqua boys bowling team picked up a,907-1,671 win over Lima Shawnee Tuesday night.

Collin Snyder led the way, with games of 205 and 212 for a 417 series.

Connor Bollinger had games of 118 and 209 and Dylan Jenkins had games of 188 and 126.

Austyn Potter had games of 139 and 126 and Brayden Soliday had games of 112 and 148.

Piqua had baker games of 146 and 178.

Springboro 2,525

Tippecanoe 1,966

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Tippecanoe boys bowling team dropped a match with Springboro Tuesday.

Dillen Swartz had games of 189 and 198 and Zach Clune rolled games of 173 and 156.

Hayden Sherwood had games of 157 and 160 and Scott Lohnes rolled games of 143 and 152.

Brenden Blacketer added games of 204 and 143.

Tipp was coming off a 2,331-1,937 loss to Vandalia-Butler.

Blaketer had games of 168 and 193 and Swartz added games of 166 and 177.

Clune had games of 159 and 161 and Cameron Hunt rolled games of 138 and 155.

Lohnes rolled games of 143 and 149 and Tipp had baker games of 162 and 166.

GIRLS

Lima Shawnee 1,669,

Piqua 1,514

PIQUA — The Piqua girls bowling team dropped a match Tuesday.

Katelyn Brown led Piqua with games of 139 and 156.

Miranda Sweetman had games of 117 and 139 and Allison Hicks rolled games of 140 and 115.

Diya Patel had games of 140 and 99, Kiya Treon rolled a 99 game and Kaylee Eleyet added a 86 game.

Piqua had baker games of 122 and 152.

Tippecanoe 1,732,

Springboro 1,690

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Tippecanoe girls bowling team got a win over Springboro Tuesday.

Emily Van Krosigk led Tipp with games of 163 and 160.

Jocelyn Gold had games of 132 and 167 and Isabeall Janney had games of 115 and 164.

Morgan Wolbers rolled games of 132 and 145 and Marissa Hollen added games of 156 and 91.

Tipp had baker games of 168 and 139.

Tipp was coming off a 2,156-1,679 loss to Butler.

Von Krosigk had games of 155 and 159 and Janney rolled games of 157 and 155.

Hollen had duplicate 136 games and Wolbers rolled games of 137 and 133.

Gold rolled duplicate games of 130.

Tipp had baker games of 126 and 125.

Newton takes

17th in D-II

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Newton bowling team took 17th at the D-II sectional Tuesday.

Breanna McClish led Newton with games of 167,147 and 117.

Alyssa Hampton had games of 147, 137 and 108 and Gisele Michaels rolled games of 109, 109 and 138.

Haley Caldwell had games of 108, 114 and 123 and Gabby Schmackers rolled a 101 game.

Rachel Hix and Marissa Schleintz both rolled 100 games.