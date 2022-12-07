Tuesday Prep Sports Roundup

XENIA — The Troy boys pulled away in the second half to cash in on a long road trip Tuesday night, defeating Xenia 67-50.

Troy improved to 3-0 overall and in the MVL.

The Trojans will host Fairborn Friday night.

Troy used a big third quarter to open things up.

The Trojans led 15-14 after one quarter and 34-33 at halftime, before outscoring the Bucs 19-7 in the third quarter to go up 53-40.

Nick Prince paced the Trojans with 18 points.

Hollis Terrell added 16 points and Isaac Phillips scored 14.

Noah Davis had six points and Evan Kaiser added five points.

Madison 41,

Bethel 38

BRANDT — The Bethel boys basketball team nearly overcame a slow start at “The Hive” Tuesday night.

Bethel, 1-3, trailed 7-6 after one quarter and 16-9 at halftime.

The Bees trailed by double digits early in the third quarter.

Mike Halleg had a 3-pointer, followed by steal and a layup to get Bethel within 22-19 late in the quarter and the Bees trailed 14-19 going to the fourth quarter.

Halleg and Remi Brannan rallied the Bees in the fourth quarter.

When Halleg hits two free throws with 2:31 to go, Bethel was within 33-32.

Madison would scored the next eight points but, Bethel would battle back again.

A Jonas Friend basket made it 40-38 with 20 seconds to go.

After Madison hit one of two free throws, a 3-point shot by Bethel to force overtime was just off the mark at the buzzer.

Ansonia 42,

Lehman 39

ANSONIA — The Lehman Catholic boys basketball dropped to 2-2 Tuesday night.

Lehman was tied at 16 at halftime, but Ansonia took a 29-20 lead after three quarters.

Donovan O’Leary had 17 points and five rebounds for Lehman.

Justin Chapman added 14 points and eight rebounds and Daniel Carlisle scored six points.

Newton 57,

Miami Valley 38

DAYTON — The Newton boys basketball team improved to 2-1 with a road win Tuesday night.

The Indians led 19-6, 32-18 and 46-27 at the quarter breaks.

Harold Oburn led the Indians with 18 points.

Quinn Peters scored nine points and Hudson Montgomery and Ty Schauer both added eight points.

BOWLING

Piqua 2,191

Butler 2,146

VANDALIA — The Piqua boys bowling team got a win in MVL action.

Collin Snyder had games of 2i5 and 247 and Brayden Soliday rolled games of 211 and 191.

Dylan Jenkins had games of 187 and 165 and Connor Bollinger rolled games of 132 and 187.

Austyn Potter added games 146 and 162.

Piqua had baker games of 181 and 167.

GIRLS

Basketball

Milton-Union 51,

Brookville 40

BROOKVILLE— The Milton Union girls basketball team improved to 4-1 with a road win.

The Bulldogs trailed 12-8 after one quarter, but led 21-17 at halftime and 34-24 after three quarters.

Kearsyn Robison had 14 points and three steals.

Jenna Brumbaugh filled out the stat sheet with 12 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals and Shannon Brumbaugh had six points, seven rebounds and two blocked shots.

Ava Berberich had eight rebounds and four assists, Rachel Jacobs had three steals and Annie Smith blocked two shots.

Newton 50,

Ansonia 28

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton girls basketball team improved to 5-0 on the season and 3-0 in the WOAC with a home win Tuesday night.

The Indians led 15-3, 24-8 and 37-15 at the quarter breaks.

Reese Hess led the Indians with 18 points.

Mercedes Craig hit four 3-pointers in the first half and added 15 points and Payton Nicholas added nine points.

Bowling

Butler 1,808,

Piqua 1,733

VANDALIA — The Piqua girls bowling team dropped a MVL road match Tuesday night.

Katelyn Brown led all bowlers on the night with games 184 and 213 for a 397 series.

Allison Hicks had games of 141 and 143 and Kaylee Eleyet rolled games of 153 and 120.

Miranda Sweetman rolled games of 146 and 121, Diya Patel had a 110 and Kiya Treon added a 109.

Piqua had a baker games of 149 and 144.

You can reach Sports Editor Rob Kiser at [email protected]