Tuesday/Wednesday Softball Roundup

VANDALIA — The Tippecanoe softball team dropped a game with Vandalia-Butler 8-2 Wednesday.

Gracie Raiff was 2-for-3 for the Red Devils.

Rylan Elms struck out two and walked four on the mound.

Covington 15,

Northridge 3

COVINGTON — The Covington softball team got a TRC win Wednesday.

Kamryn Barnes was 2-for-3 with three RBIs, Ava Hartwig had two RBIs, Kylie Palsgrove was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs and Bella Batdorf had a double.

Stevi Newhouse and Jayda McClure combined on a one-hitter, striking out eight and walking five.

Milton-Union 17,

Lehman Catholic 7

SIDNEY — The Milton-Union softball team got a road win Wednesday.

Raegan Fulton was 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs, Caley McCarroll was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Sofie Elliott was 3-for-3 with a double, Carly Zimmer had two RBIs and Mylee Jones was 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs.

McCarroll and Zimmer combined on an eight-hitter, striking out eight and walking three.

For Lehman, Aubri Karn had two RBIs, Callie Giguere was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Sophia Magoteaux had double.

Jenna Baker pitched an 11-hitter, striking out two and walking seven.

Riverside 4,

Troy Christian 2

TROY — The Troy Christian softball team dropped a home game Wednesday.

Kaylee Eschete was 3-for-3 with a double and Annie Twiss had a double.

Ella Dersham pitched a seven-hitter, striking out 10 and walking one.

Dixie 3,

Newton 2

NEW LEBANON — The Newton softball team lost in 11 innings Wednesday.

Layla Van Culin was 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs, Vivien Clark was 2-for-4 and Hannah Williams had a double.

Van Culin pitched a 10-hitter, striking out six and walking eight.

TUESDAY

Troy 9.

Fairborn 1

FAIRBORN — The Troy softball team handled Fairborn Tuesday in MVL play.

Mimi Shaw was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Abby Seger was 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs, Amayah Kennedy was 2-for-4, Madison Wright was 2-for-3 with a double, Sophia Knife was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Riley King was 2-for-4 with a double.

King pitched a four-hitter, striking out six and walking one.

Vandalia-Butler 8,

Piqua 5

VANDALIA — The Piqua softball team lost to Butler by one run for the second time.

Taylan Swartz was 2-for-3 with a double, Audrey Bean had two RBIs, Ella Snyder was 2-for-3 and Sam Clark had a triple.

Julia Coppess and Dylan Weatherly combined on a nine-hitter, striking out three and walking three.

Tippecanoe 15,

Xenia 5

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe softball team got a home win Tuesday.

Emily Aselage had two RBIs, Rylan Elms was 3-for-4, Graci Anderson was 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs and Jocelyn Shelton was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

Jaina Drum pitched a five-hitter, striking out five and walking one.

Miami East 7,

Bethel 5

CASSTOWN — Abigail Kadel powered the Miami East softball team to a TRC win Tuesday.

Kadel was 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs.

Whitni Enis and Kylie Gentis were both 3-for-4, Madison Maxson and Jaila Thurman were each 2-for-4 and Jady Bair had a double.

Jacqueline Kadel pitched an eight-hitter, striking out six and walking two.

For Bethel, Faith Moorefield was 2-for-3 with a home run, Ellie Larkins was 2-for-3 and Morgan Rodgers was 2-for-4.

Addie Etherington struck out two and walked one.

Covington 8,

Riverside 5

DEGRAFF — The Covington softball team got a road win Tuesday.

Emalyn Johnson had two RBIs, Ava Hartwig was 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs, KaryAnne Turner was 2-for-3, Kamryn Barnes and Stevi Newhouse were each 2-for-4 and Emma Ouellette had two RBIs.

Turner struck out five and walked four on the mound.

Milton-Union 25,

Northridge 2

DAYTON — The Milton-Union softball team rolled to a win Tuesday

Mylee Jones was 4-for-4 with a double, a triple and four RBIs, Carly Zimmer was 3-for-4 with a triple, a home run and six RBIs, Sofie Elliott had a double and three RBIs, Addy Sanders was 2-for-3, Sophie Layman was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Madalyn McGuffey had two RBIs.

Jones, Caley McCarroll and Zimmer combined on a three-hitter, striking out 11 and walking two.

Lehman Catholic 15,

Troy Christian 0

TROY — The Lehman Catholic softball team got a road win Tuesday.

Sophie Magoteaux was 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and two RBIs.

Emilee Stiver pitched a seven-hitter, striking out six.

Annie Twiss was 3-for-3 and combined with Ella Dersham and Kaylee Eschete on the mound to strike out 12 and walk six.

Newton 13,

National Trail 1

NEW PARIS — The Newton softball team got a win Tuesday in WOAC action.

Hannah Williams was 2-for-4 with two doubles, Bre Ingle was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Layla Van Culin was 2-for-5 with a double and three RBIs, Kaelyn Petry was 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs and Cori Haines and Audrey Miller had one double each.

Van Culin pitched a six-hitter, striking out 10.

Dixie 3,

Bradford 1

NEW LEBANON — The Bradford softball team dropped a close game Tuesday.

Alani Canan was 2-for-4 and Lexi Clark had a double.

Casey Bolen and Vivien Harleman combined on a one-hitter, striking out seven and walking four.