Tuesday/Wednesday Softball Roundup

VANDALIA — The Tippecanoe softball team dropped a game with Vandalia-Butler 8-2 Wednesday.
Gracie Raiff was 2-for-3 for the Red Devils.
Rylan Elms struck out two and walked four on the mound.
Covington 15,
Northridge 3
COVINGTON — The Covington softball team got a TRC win Wednesday.
Kamryn Barnes was 2-for-3 with three RBIs, Ava Hartwig had two RBIs, Kylie Palsgrove was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs and Bella Batdorf had a double.
Stevi Newhouse and Jayda McClure combined on a one-hitter, striking out eight and walking five.
Milton-Union 17,
Lehman Catholic 7
SIDNEY — The Milton-Union softball team got a road win Wednesday.
Raegan Fulton was 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs, Caley McCarroll was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Sofie Elliott was 3-for-3 with a double, Carly Zimmer had two RBIs and Mylee Jones was 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs.
McCarroll and Zimmer combined on an eight-hitter, striking out eight and walking three.
For Lehman, Aubri Karn had two RBIs, Callie Giguere was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Sophia Magoteaux had double.
Jenna Baker pitched an 11-hitter, striking out two and walking seven.
Riverside 4,
Troy Christian 2
TROY — The Troy Christian softball team dropped a home game Wednesday.
Kaylee Eschete was 3-for-3 with a double and Annie Twiss had a double.
Ella Dersham pitched a seven-hitter, striking out 10 and walking one.
Dixie 3,
Newton 2
NEW LEBANON — The Newton softball team lost in 11 innings Wednesday.
Layla Van Culin was 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs, Vivien Clark was 2-for-4 and Hannah Williams had a double.
Van Culin pitched a 10-hitter, striking out six and walking eight.
TUESDAY
Troy 9.
Fairborn 1
FAIRBORN — The Troy softball team handled Fairborn Tuesday in MVL play.
Mimi Shaw was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Abby Seger was 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs, Amayah Kennedy was 2-for-4, Madison Wright was 2-for-3 with a double, Sophia Knife was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Riley King was 2-for-4 with a double.
King pitched a four-hitter, striking out six and walking one.
Vandalia-Butler 8,
Piqua 5
VANDALIA — The Piqua softball team lost to Butler by one run for the second time.
Taylan Swartz was 2-for-3 with a double, Audrey Bean had two RBIs, Ella Snyder was 2-for-3 and Sam Clark had a triple.
Julia Coppess and Dylan Weatherly combined on a nine-hitter, striking out three and walking three.
Tippecanoe 15,
Xenia 5
TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe softball team got a home win Tuesday.
Emily Aselage had two RBIs, Rylan Elms was 3-for-4, Graci Anderson was 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs and Jocelyn Shelton was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Jaina Drum pitched a five-hitter, striking out five and walking one.
Miami East 7,
Bethel 5
CASSTOWN — Abigail Kadel powered the Miami East softball team to a TRC win Tuesday.
Kadel was 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs.
Whitni Enis and Kylie Gentis were both 3-for-4, Madison Maxson and Jaila Thurman were each 2-for-4 and Jady Bair had a double.
Jacqueline Kadel pitched an eight-hitter, striking out six and walking two.
For Bethel, Faith Moorefield was 2-for-3 with a home run, Ellie Larkins was 2-for-3 and Morgan Rodgers was 2-for-4.
Addie Etherington struck out two and walked one.
Covington 8,
Riverside 5
DEGRAFF — The Covington softball team got a road win Tuesday.
Emalyn Johnson had two RBIs, Ava Hartwig was 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs, KaryAnne Turner was 2-for-3, Kamryn Barnes and Stevi Newhouse were each 2-for-4 and Emma Ouellette had two RBIs.
Turner struck out five and walked four on the mound.
Milton-Union 25,
Northridge 2
DAYTON — The Milton-Union softball team rolled to a win Tuesday
Mylee Jones was 4-for-4 with a double, a triple and four RBIs, Carly Zimmer was 3-for-4 with a triple, a home run and six RBIs, Sofie Elliott had a double and three RBIs, Addy Sanders was 2-for-3, Sophie Layman was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Madalyn McGuffey had two RBIs.
Jones, Caley McCarroll and Zimmer combined on a three-hitter, striking out 11 and walking two.
Lehman Catholic 15,
Troy Christian 0
TROY — The Lehman Catholic softball team got a road win Tuesday.
Sophie Magoteaux was 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and two RBIs.
Emilee Stiver pitched a seven-hitter, striking out six.
Annie Twiss was 3-for-3 and combined with Ella Dersham and Kaylee Eschete on the mound to strike out 12 and walk six.
Newton 13,
National Trail 1
NEW PARIS — The Newton softball team got a win Tuesday in WOAC action.
Hannah Williams was 2-for-4 with two doubles, Bre Ingle was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Layla Van Culin was 2-for-5 with a double and three RBIs, Kaelyn Petry was 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs and Cori Haines and Audrey Miller had one double each.
Van Culin pitched a six-hitter, striking out 10.
Dixie 3,
Bradford 1
NEW LEBANON — The Bradford softball team dropped a close game Tuesday.
Alani Canan was 2-for-4 and Lexi Clark had a double.
Casey Bolen and Vivien Harleman combined on a one-hitter, striking out seven and walking four.