Tuesday/Wednesday Baseball Roundup

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe baseball team dropped a game with Vandalia-Butler 13-7 Wednesday.

Carson Jackson and Drew Husick each had two RBIs and Preston Zumwalt doubled.

Braden Burgbacher, Anderson McKinney and Lucas Merry combined t0 strikeout four and walk 11.

Covington 4,

Miami East 3

COVINGTON — The Covington baseball team used a four-run sixth inning to erase a 2-0 deficit Wednesday.

The Buccs were trailing 2-1 in the sixth when Jacob Tipps had a game-winning two-run single.

Austin Skaggs added a double for Covington.

Tyler Jay and Carson Taylor combined on a nine-hitter, striking out one and walking two.

Connor Apple was 2-for-4 with a double for Miami East.

Keidin Pratt was 2-for-4 and KJ Gustin had a double.

Vincent Crane and Adam Lawson combined on a four-hitter, striking out five and walking two.

Riveerside 5,

Troy Christian 4

TROY — The Troy Christian baseball team dropped a game at home Wednesday.

Judah Simmons was 2-for-3 and Camden Koukol, Marcus O’Neal and Will Twiss all doubled.

Carson Dyer and Ryan Waltz combined on a four-hitter, striking out eight and walking two.

Bethel 11,

Lehman Catholic 5

SIDNEY — The Bethel baseball team remained unbeaten in TRC play Wednesday.

Braylon Schroeder was 2-for-5 with five RBIs, Elijah Schroeder had three RBIs, Luke Gray was 2-for-4 with a double, Evan Goodman was 2-for-4 and Christian Barker had a double.

Grant Bean, Bryce Ballard and Evan Goodman combined on a seven-hitter, striking out nine and walking eight.

For Lehman, Turner Lachey was 2-for-3 with a double and Korban Schmiesing had a double.

Schmiesing and Seth Kennedy combined on an 11-hitter, striking out four and walking nine.

TUESDAY

Tippecanoe 14,

Xenia 4

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe baseball team picked up a home win Tuesday.

Preston Zumwalt was 2-for-2 with a double, a home run and four RBIs, Brady Liskey was 2-for-3 with a double and four RBIs, Jaxon Hill was 2-for-4, Landon Muhlenkamp had two RBIs and Carson Jackson was 3-for-3 with three RBIs.

Jackson pitched a six-hitter, striking out two and walking two.

Bethel 3,

Miami East 1

CASSTOWN — The Bethel baseball team opened a two-game lead in the TRC with a second win over Miami East Tuesday.

Noah McCann was 2-for-4, Elijah Schroeder was 2-for-4 with a double and Braylon Schroeder had a triple.

Christian Barker, Bryce Ballard and Luke Gray combined on a five-hitter, striking out four and walking five.

Luke Hamaker was 2-for-4 for Miami East and combined with Connor Apple on a six-hitter, striking out 11 and walking three.

Riverside 9,

Covington 8

DEGRAFF — The Covington baseball team trailed 6-4 after one inning and couldn’t recover Tuesday.

Tyler Jay was 2-for-3, Brairen Denson was 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs, Jacob Tipps was 3-for-4 with three RBIs, Grant Blore had two RBIs and Carter Owens had a double.

Denson, Tanner Palsgrove and Blore combined on an eight-hitter, striking out five and walking two.

Dixie 1,

Bradford 0

NEW LEBANON — The Bradford baseball team dropped a WOAC game Tuesday.

Trey Schmelzer had a double and Tucker Miller pitched a two-hitter, striking out nine and walking three.

Newton 6,

National Trail 1

NEW PARIS — The Newton baseball team got a road win Tuesday.

Brady Downing was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs at the plate.

Ty Schauer pitched a two-hitter, striking out five and walking two.