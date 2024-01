Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday Bowling Roundup

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Troy boys bowling team defeated Tippecanoe 2,544 to 1,992 Tuesday at Roll House.

Bryce Massingill and Kyle Wickman had big nights for the Trojans.

Massingill rolled games of 257 and 225 for a 482 series and Wickman had games of 237 and 241 for a 478 series.

Rusty Kinstle rolled games of 189 and 219 for a 408 series and Cooper Gerlach had games of 189 and 202.

Cooper Steiner added games of 193 and 168 and Troy had baker games of 146 and 278.

Tippecanoe was led by Hunter Herzog with games of 215 and 154.

Scott Lohnes rolled games of 160 and 177 and Hayden Sherwood had games of 180 and 147.

Brenden Blacketer rolled games of 180 and 143, Lucas Heitbrink rolled a 139 game and Conner Demange added a 112 game.

Tipp had baker games of 150 and 235.

Piqua 1,877,

Stebbins 1,659

PIQUA — The Piqua boys bowling team got a win in MVL action Tuesday night.

GIRLS

Troy 2,209,

Tippecanoe 1,610

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Troy girls bowling team remained perfect on the season in a match at Roll House.

Libby Burghardt had a big night for the Trojans, rolling games of 223 and 201 for a 424 series.

Kiandra Smith had games of 173 and 232 for a 405 series and Baylie Massingill rolled games of 181 and 184.

Kristin Sedam rolled games of 165 and 164, McKinlee Gambrell rolled a 152 game and Aiyana Godwin added a 143 game.

Troy had baker games of 212 and 179.

Jocelyn Gold led Tipp with games of 197 and 141 and Marissa Hollen had games of 155 and 142.

Amber Walden rolled a 147 game, Alyssa Lundsford had a 139 game, Brynna Sears and Morgan Wolbers bowled 121 games, Isabella Reynolds rolled a 107 and Mary McCormick added a 101.

Tipp had baker games of 135 and 104.

Piqua 1,481,

Stebbins 877

PIQUA — The Piqua girls got a win on the lanes in MVL action Tuesday.

Miranda Sweetman led the Indians with games of 117 and 176.

Kaylee Eleyet rolled games of 109 and 129 and Macy Hall bowled games of 116 and 108.

Allison Hicks had games of 116 and 105, Audrianna Kendall rolled a 114 game and Adriana Emery had a 110 game.

Piqua had baker games of 169 and 112.