Tuesday/Wednesday Girls Basketball Roundup

TUESDAY

Anna 46,

Covington 37

COVINGTON — The Covington girls basketball team dropped a home game Tuesday in non-conference action.

The Buccs trailed 17-10 after one quarter, but pulled even at 19-19 at halftime and it was still tied 28-28 after three quarters.

But, the Rockets outscored them 18-9 in the final quarter.

Maggie Anderson led Covington with 15 points.

Gracie Anderson added eight points and Carlie Besecker scored seven points.

Milton-Union 53,

Brookville 31

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union girls basketball team got a non-conference win at home Tuesday.

The Bulldogs led 9-7, 21-17 and 38-27 at the quarter breaks.

Jenna Brumbaugh had another big game with 26 points, eight rebounds, three assists and four steals.

Ava Berberich had 12 points, five rebounds, six assists and three steals and Sophie Layman had nine points, five rebounds and three steals.

Kate Copp had three assists.

Troy Christian 50,

Dayton Christian 32

TROY — The Troy Christian girls basketball team got a win at the Eagles Nest Tuesday night.

The Eagles led 12-8, 31-23 and 43-25 at the quarter breaks.

Dixie 46,

Newton 45

NEW LEBANON — The Newton girls basketball team lost a close game on the road Tuesday night.

Newton led 9-7 after one quarter.

The Indians trailed 25-19 at halftime and 40-36 after three quarters.

Reese Hess scored 19 points and Mia Szakal added eight points.

Rylee Hess netted seven points and Layla VanCulin added six points.