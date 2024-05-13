Twelve Miami East athletes make college choices

Twelve Miami East athletes signed their letters of intent to play in college recently. Front row (left to right) Ava Prince, Logan Phillips, Abigail Kadel, Reagan Howell. Back row: McKayah Musselman, Brian Laughman, Jacob Roeth, Devon Abshire, Luke Hamaker, Connor Apple, Jadyn Maingi. Missing from the photo is Gus Joseph. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

CASSTOWN — Twelve Miami East High School athletes made their college choices official recently.

BOYS

Devon Abshire

Abshire is the son of Donna Abshire and Robyn McClain and will play soccer for Anderson University.

He also played basketball at Miami East and will major in electrical engineering.

Abshire has been one of the top goalies in the area the last two seasons.

As a junior, 91 saves with just three goals allows and this year he had 91 saves with just four goals allowed.

He also has been a big part of the basketball team’s success, helping them to a D-III district title and averaged 7.7 points and four rebounds this past season.

Connor Apple

Apple is the son of Kristy and Chad Apple and will continue his baseball career at Ohio Northern University.

Apple will major in engineering.

Apple also competed in basketball, golf and cross country for the Vikings.

This spring he is batting .350 with four doubles and 11 RBIs.

As a junior, he batted .391 with six doubles and 18 RBIs and as a sophomore he batted .383 with four doubles and 17 RBIs..

Luke Hammaker

Hamaker is the son of Shawn and Stacy Hamaker and will play soccer for Earlham College.

Hamaker also played basketball and baseball at Miami East and will major in mechanical engineering and business.

Hamaker had 13 goals and 29 assists over the last three seasons.

In baseball, he is batting .426 with 16 RBIs this season and has a 2-2 record on the mound.

As a junior, he batted .412 and had a 5-0 record on the mound.

Gus Joseph

Joseph is the son of Michelle and Action Facemyer and B.J. Joseph.

He will compete on the calf roping and team roping tams at Connors State College in Oklahoma and is a member of the Ohio High School Rodeo team.

He will major in business management.

Brian Laughman

Laughman is the son of Emily and Brian Laughman.

He is one of the top sprinters in the area in track and will continue his track career at Rio Grande University.

Laughman also competed in football, powerlifting and indoor track at Miami East and will major in exercise science.

Jacob Roeth

Roeth is the son of Justin and the late Carrie Roeth and will continue his basketball career at Wittenberg University.

Roeth also competed in football and track at Miami East and will major in business.

Roeth leaves an amazing legacy with the basketball program.

He set the single season assist record with 152.

He is also the all-time leading scorer with 1,762 points, all-time leader in steals with 230, all-time leader in assists with 529 and third all-time leading rebounder with 497.

GIRLS

Reagan Howell

Howell is the daughter of Matt and Amanda Howell.

She will play softball for Edison State Community College and major in veterinary technology.

She also played volleyball at Miami East.

Howell was a big part of Miami East’s Final Four team her sophomore year and helped the Vikings advance to the regional finals a year ago.

As a sophomore, she batteed .333 with four doubles and 24 RBIs, as a junior she batted .387 with eight doubles, a home run and 25 RBIs and this spring she is batting .486 with six doubles, a triple, a home run and 29 RBIs.

Abigail Kadel

Kadel is the daughter of Brian and Jennifer Kadel and will play softball at Edison State Community College.

She also competed on the swimming and basketball teams at Miami East and will major in graphic design and marketing.

Kadel was also a big part of the Final Four team as a sophomore and helped the team to the regional finals last year.

As a sophomore, she batted .333 with four doubles and 24 RBIs and a junior, she batted .347 with three doubles, one home run and 13 RBIs.

Kadel has taken it to another level this season with a .478 average, nine hone runs four doubles, two triples and 31 RBIs.

Jadyn Maingi

Maingi is the daughter of Kelly Maingi.

She will compete on the rode0 team at Murray State University in Kentucky and will major in equine science.

McKayah Musselman

Musselman is the daughter of Curt and Shandar Thompson and Mitch Musselman.

She will play basketball at Taylor University and major in animal science with a focus on radiology.

Musselman was a big part of Miami East’s undefeated regular season this season and winning D-III state poll title, finishing 23-1.

She averaged 8.7 points and 6.7 rebounds.

As a junior, she averaged 9.0 points and 6.5 rebounds and as a sophomore she averaged 5.3 points and 5.4 rebounds.

Logan Phillips

Phillips is the daughter of Trapper and Mirriah Phillips and Angela and Ron Booker.

She will play basketball at Ohio Northern University.

Phillips also competed in soccer at Miami East and will major in elementary education.

Phillips was also a big part of Miami East’s undefeated regular season, D-III state poll title and 23-1 record.

Stats don’t really measure her value as she contributed in every area and was an emotional leader for the Vikings.

She averaged 8.8 points and 2.4 assists this past season and as a junior, she averaged 5.1 points and 2.4 assists.

Ava Prince

Prince is the daughter of Steve Prince and Dawn Prince and will play volleyball at Saint Francis University in Pennsylvania.

She will major in occupational therapy.

Prince was a huge part of the Vikings success the past four seasons.

As a senior, she had 118 kills, 21 blocks, 576 assists, 91 aces and 167 digs.

Her junior year, she had 87 kills, 17 blocks, 648 assists, 103 aces and 106 digs.

As a sophomore, she had 63 kills, 17 blocks, 481 assists, 81 aces and 132 digs.